1228 Ocean Avenue

Great summer family getaway! Spacious 6 bedroom, 7.5 bath home with beautiful in ground pool with southern exposure for sun all day, wrap around porches and plenty of backyard for family wiffle ball and volleyball games. Open floor plan, offers a first floor bedroom, state of the art kitchen with easy access to back deck dining area. 5 spacious bedrooms on second floor all with TV's. Private bedroom perfect for nanny. Plenty of parking off street for friends and family. Short walk to light at Downer Avenue guarded beach. Pets on a case by case basis. Rent is $20,000 per week DATES AVAILABLE JUNE, JULY and AUGUST. Disregard availability calendar. Call today!