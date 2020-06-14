All apartments in Mantoloking
Home
/
Mantoloking, NJ
/
1228 Ocean Avenue
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:58 PM

1228 Ocean Avenue

1228 Ocean Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1228 Ocean Avenue, Mantoloking, NJ 08738
Mantoloking

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
volleyball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
volleyball court
Great summer family getaway! Spacious 6 bedroom, 7.5 bath home with beautiful in ground pool with southern exposure for sun all day, wrap around porches and plenty of backyard for family wiffle ball and volleyball games. Open floor plan, offers a first floor bedroom, state of the art kitchen with easy access to back deck dining area. 5 spacious bedrooms on second floor all with TV's. Private bedroom perfect for nanny. Plenty of parking off street for friends and family. Short walk to light at Downer Avenue guarded beach. Pets on a case by case basis. Rent is $20,000 per week DATES AVAILABLE JUNE, JULY and AUGUST. Disregard availability calendar. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1228 Ocean Avenue have any available units?
1228 Ocean Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mantoloking, NJ.
What amenities does 1228 Ocean Avenue have?
Some of 1228 Ocean Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1228 Ocean Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1228 Ocean Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1228 Ocean Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1228 Ocean Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1228 Ocean Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1228 Ocean Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1228 Ocean Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1228 Ocean Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1228 Ocean Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1228 Ocean Avenue has a pool.
Does 1228 Ocean Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1228 Ocean Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1228 Ocean Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1228 Ocean Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1228 Ocean Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1228 Ocean Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
