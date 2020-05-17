All apartments in Mantoloking
Last updated May 17 2020 at 11:05 PM

1081 Barnegat Lane

1081 Barnegat Lane · (732) 616-3729
Location

1081 Barnegat Lane, Mantoloking, NJ 08738
Mantoloking

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3645 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
RENTED FOR THE SUMMER! Ideally located, just steps to the beach & bay! This reverse living home features, 4/5 bdrms, 4.5 baths w/3 en-suite bdrms on the 1st floor, open floor plan upstairs w/ gorgeous granite kitchen & a great eat-in center island that opens to a large dining area & living room w/vaulted ceiling, wet bar & 2 decks w/ water views (the ideal place to sit back, relax & enjoy those captivating summer sunsets ), a master suite w/den that has a trundle bed (perfect for those extra beach guests),HW flrs throughout, an outdoor shower & nice size backyard, just perfect for all your outdoor fun. Avail @ $7,500 week. 2 week min. Pet considered on a case by case basis. RENTED FOR THE SUMMER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1081 Barnegat Lane have any available units?
1081 Barnegat Lane has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1081 Barnegat Lane have?
Some of 1081 Barnegat Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1081 Barnegat Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1081 Barnegat Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1081 Barnegat Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1081 Barnegat Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1081 Barnegat Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1081 Barnegat Lane does offer parking.
Does 1081 Barnegat Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1081 Barnegat Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1081 Barnegat Lane have a pool?
No, 1081 Barnegat Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1081 Barnegat Lane have accessible units?
No, 1081 Barnegat Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1081 Barnegat Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1081 Barnegat Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1081 Barnegat Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1081 Barnegat Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
