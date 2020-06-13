/
Tuckerton
24 Apartments for rent in Tuckerton, NJ
Village on the Green
500 E Main St, Tuckerton, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stafford Square Mall and Parkertown Docks are both convenient to this location. Residents have reserved parking, a sparkling pool and 24-hour maintenance. Apartment homes include free heat and hot water, walk-in closets, and window coverings.
Bartlett Landing
27 Santa Cruz Rd, Tuckerton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1541 sqft
Nestled in scenic South Jersey, Bartlett Landing features 2 bedroom homes for rent in Tuckerton, NJ right off US Highway 9.
Results within 1 mile of Tuckerton
16 Alexandra Way
16 Alexandra Way, Ocean County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Property is not available until September.
380 Radio Road
380 Radio Road, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1881 sqft
Spacious townhouse available now for rent. Each of the 3 bedrooms has its own bathroom and another half bathroom sits on the kitchen/living room level. Enjoy the great weather on the two large decks off the living room and the master bedroom.
39 Pebble Beach Lane
39 Pebble Beach Lane, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
End unit two story townhouse with 2 bedrooms & 2.5 baths in the desirable Tall Timbers community with attached garage & bonus room. Enjoy the pool (6 badges included), basketball & tennis courts (very close to unit).
246 LAKESIDE DRIVE
246 Lakeside Drive, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
750 sqft
Cute and clean second floor apartment features open floor plan, lots of windows, ample cabinets and counter space, washer and dryer included. Fresh paint, hardwood floors, nice and clean. Water and sewer included.
Results within 5 miles of Tuckerton
22 PEBBLE BEACH LANE
22 Pebble Beach Lane, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1408 sqft
Beautifully maintained townhouse in the heart of the great 08087! Located in Tall Timbers, this townhome is just perfect. With 2 large bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, large open living areas, a screened in porch, community pool and more.
232 LEXINGTON DRIVE
232 Lexington Drive, Mystic Island, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$925
957 sqft
55 year of age plus community , lovely Mystic Shores year round rental. Open floor plan, breakfast area, 2 spacious bedrooms, laundry area , porch and storage area inside porch, end unit with personal driveway.
29 VICARI WAY
29 Vacari Way, Ocean County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
4032 sqft
This gorgeous full brick front 4036 square foot, open floor plan Canterbury model is ready for your large family. Many upgrades throughout. 4 bedrooms, 3 bath home. 3 zone gas heat and central air.
151 MILL STREET
151 Mill Street, Ocean County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1416 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 151 MILL STREET in Ocean County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Tuckerton
574 Nautilus Dr
574 Nautilus Drive, Ocean Acres, NJ
5 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$3,200
2856 sqft
574 Nautilus Dr - Property Id: 271734 Come take a look at this spacious 5 bedroom 2 bathroom Ocean Acres Colonial. Electric baseboard heat, electric cooking, public water/sewer. Fenced backyard and enclosed porch.
224 COMPASS ROAD
224 Compass Road, Ocean Acres, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1323 sqft
This two bedroom, one bathroom ranch is ready for year-round occupancy! Property features central A/C, electric heat, new roof, partially fenced yard. The enclosed porch is heated for when the weather gets cooler.
3 ELM ROAD
3 Elm Rd, Ocean Acres, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1568 sqft
Year round rental in Manahawkin's Fawn Lakes Active Adult Community featuring 2 bedrooms with 2 full baths.
1113 Mainsail Avenue
1113 Mainsail Avenue, Ocean Acres, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1056 sqft
Newly renovated 3 bed 2 bath home for rent in family friendly neighborhood of Ocean Acres.
1378 MILL CREEK ROAD
1378 Mill Creek Road, Beach Haven West, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1152 sqft
This is a summer rental. Three bedroom, open floor plan, lagoon, dock ready for catching those crabs. Close to LBI beaches, the parkway for a quick trip to AC.
20 Amy Drive
20 Amy Drive, Beach Haven West, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Enjoy the beauty of the water and minutes to LBI! This is a beautiful second floor apartment with a spacious deck Don't miss out!
216 STEERING LANE
216 Steering Lane, Ocean Acres, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1092 sqft
Great rental ready for June 1st 2020. This ranch is ready for a qualified renter with no pets and no smoking. This home offers 3 bedrooms,1.5 baths , eat in Kitchen , living room with plenty of parking. Gas heat central air low monthly bills.
836 E Fishers Creek Road
836 Fishers Creek Rd, Smithville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
853 sqft
WELCOME TO HUNTING RUN IN SMITHVILLE. This immaculate 1 bedroom 1 bath first floor condo features a Brand new kitchen with stainless appliances. The washer and dryer are newer.
808 E BAY CLUB LANE
808 Bay Club Lane East, Beach Haven, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
1493 sqft
Get away for the month of June at a discounted rate! Normally $4,500 per week/ $18,000 a month! Freshly renovated and furnished for you this season.
1048 JENNIFER LANE
1048 Jennifer Lane, Beach Haven West, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1790 sqft
THIS IS A WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL. Are you Dreaming of a vacation at the jersey shore?? This house is for you. Four bedrooms, three baths, kitchen, dining room, take your coffee out onto the deck in the back and look down the lagoon to the morning sun.
1107 MILL CREEK ROAD
1107 Mill Creek Road, Beach Haven West, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1849 sqft
this is a very special summer rental, 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, indoor elevator, all appliances, c/a, outdoor shower, large decks on each floor with unlimited views, beach passes, plenty of parking, available may thru sept, built in 2018, rent is
810 WEST AVENUE
810 South West Avenue, Beach Haven, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$9,800
2200 sqft
This year in-season got $9,800/week - rent next season from Memorial Day - Labor Day 80k. It's all about location with this 4 bed, 3 full bth LEHYC bay front nautical dream.
116 MORTON DRIVE
116 Morton Drive, Beach Haven West, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2000 sqft
This amazing lagoon front home in Beach Haven West is available for weekly rental.
1152 FATHOM AVE.
1152 Fathom Avenue, Ocean Acres, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Ranch styled home for year round rental. 3 bedrooms 1 bath with fenced in rear yard. Home has solar electric panels,gas heat washer,dryer,micro wave, ceiling fans and stove. Hardwood floors in LR,Kitchen and hallway. Bedrooms have carpets.
