Manasquan, NJ
267 Beach Front
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:31 PM

267 Beach Front

267 Beachfront · (732) 996-1027
Location

267 Beachfront, Manasquan, NJ 08736
Manasquan

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
BEACHFRONT SUMMER RENTAL! This wonderful 3 bedroom, 3 full bath house has an open kitchen, dining area and family room w/ fireplace. 1st floor master bedroom w/ walk-in closet and attached master bath. Convenient Mud room/laundry room on 1st floor. 2nd floor has 2 bedrooms each with walk-out balconies and 1 full bathroom. Rear deck is perfect for outdoor dining. Extra large front porch offering stunning ocean views. SLEEPS 9 (1 King, 2 Queen, twin bunk beds & 1 twin). NO PETS & NO SMOKING. Available week of 8/29 for $7,200. Off Street parking provided.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 267 Beach Front have any available units?
267 Beach Front has a unit available for $7,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 267 Beach Front have?
Some of 267 Beach Front's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 267 Beach Front currently offering any rent specials?
267 Beach Front isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 267 Beach Front pet-friendly?
No, 267 Beach Front is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manasquan.
Does 267 Beach Front offer parking?
Yes, 267 Beach Front does offer parking.
Does 267 Beach Front have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 267 Beach Front offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 267 Beach Front have a pool?
No, 267 Beach Front does not have a pool.
Does 267 Beach Front have accessible units?
No, 267 Beach Front does not have accessible units.
Does 267 Beach Front have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 267 Beach Front has units with dishwashers.
Does 267 Beach Front have units with air conditioning?
No, 267 Beach Front does not have units with air conditioning.
