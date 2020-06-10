267 Beach Front

Amenities

BEACHFRONT SUMMER RENTAL! This wonderful 3 bedroom, 3 full bath house has an open kitchen, dining area and family room w/ fireplace. 1st floor master bedroom w/ walk-in closet and attached master bath. Convenient Mud room/laundry room on 1st floor. 2nd floor has 2 bedrooms each with walk-out balconies and 1 full bathroom. Rear deck is perfect for outdoor dining. Extra large front porch offering stunning ocean views. SLEEPS 9 (1 King, 2 Queen, twin bunk beds & 1 twin). NO PETS & NO SMOKING. Available week of 8/29 for $7,200. Off Street parking provided.