33 Green Village Rd.

Gorgeous new construction 2 Bed / 1.5 Bath condo rental with private terrace and discerning, high quality finishes. The gourmet kitchen boasts quartz countertops with breakfast bar, brand new JENN-AIR stainless steel appliances, and plenty of cabinetry with built-in lighting. Luxury living with high ceilings, crown moulding, wide-plank hardwood floors throughout, and porcelain tile floors in the master bath. Excellent natural light coupled with expertly designed lighting provide an atmosphere of style and tranquility. AND large, beautiful, private outdoor terrace! Central AC/Heat, large washer and dryer in-unit utility room, video doorman, and exclusive storage room in the building?s private garage next to your 2 assigned parking spaces. Madison Place is a wonderful LEED Silver certified (environmental building) community with a manicured common courtyard, located in the heart of downtown Madison, within minutes walk to train station to NYC, restaurants, schools, shopping, and so much more.. Call/text Eric or Lorena for virtual or physical showings and details (646.820.2257 & 551. 200.3345). Available NOW!