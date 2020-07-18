All apartments in Madison
33 Green Village Rd.
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

33 Green Village Rd.

33 Green Village Road · (646) 820-2257
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

33 Green Village Road, Madison, NJ 07940
Madison

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3304 · Avail. now

$3,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
doorman
parking
garage
new construction
Gorgeous new construction 2 Bed / 1.5 Bath condo rental with private terrace and discerning, high quality finishes. The gourmet kitchen boasts quartz countertops with breakfast bar, brand new JENN-AIR stainless steel appliances, and plenty of cabinetry with built-in lighting. Luxury living with high ceilings, crown moulding, wide-plank hardwood floors throughout, and porcelain tile floors in the master bath. Excellent natural light coupled with expertly designed lighting provide an atmosphere of style and tranquility. AND large, beautiful, private outdoor terrace! Central AC/Heat, large washer and dryer in-unit utility room, video doorman, and exclusive storage room in the building?s private garage next to your 2 assigned parking spaces. Madison Place is a wonderful LEED Silver certified (environmental building) community with a manicured common courtyard, located in the heart of downtown Madison, within minutes walk to train station to NYC, restaurants, schools, shopping, and so much more.. Call/text Eric or Lorena for virtual or physical showings and details (646.820.2257 & 551. 200.3345). Available NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Green Village Rd. have any available units?
33 Green Village Rd. has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 33 Green Village Rd. have?
Some of 33 Green Village Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Green Village Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
33 Green Village Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Green Village Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 33 Green Village Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madison.
Does 33 Green Village Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 33 Green Village Rd. offers parking.
Does 33 Green Village Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 Green Village Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Green Village Rd. have a pool?
No, 33 Green Village Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 33 Green Village Rd. have accessible units?
No, 33 Green Village Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Green Village Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 Green Village Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Green Village Rd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 33 Green Village Rd. has units with air conditioning.
