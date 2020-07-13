/
apartments under 1600
Last updated July 13 2020 at 5:01 PM
58 Apartments under $1,600 for rent in Long Branch, NJ
North Long Branch
Pleasure Bay Apartments
245 Atlantic Ave, Long Branch, NJ
Studio
$1,324
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,604
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
975 sqft
Located along the Shrewsbury River and just minutes from the ocean. 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors, large closets, and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, playground, gym and pool all on site.
Long Branch City
Shore Gardens Apartments
355 Bath Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,320
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
704 sqft
Shore Gardens is a beautiful garden style community with private entrances and off-street parking.
Long Branch City
Selma Myrlaine De Faria, 336 3rd Avenue - 24
336 3rd Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
This amazing unit is ready for you to call home! With a spacious living area, and oversized bedroom, and clean kitchen, this unit will not last long!!! Fresh paint and new floors in bedroom will make you feel like you're moving into a HOME.
Elberon
720 Ocean Avenue
720 Ocean Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
WINTER LEASE 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH
West End
22 Vine Court
22 Vine Court, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Lovely 2 bedroom clean winter rental right by the beach! Enjoy the beautiful views. College students welcomed!
Long Branch City
333 Ocean Boulevard - 12
333 Ocean Blvd, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
675 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Ask us for more details)! .
West End
65 Cedar Avenue
65 Cedar Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1015 sqft
Fantastic location right in the heart of West End for a WINTER RENTAL only.
West End
3 Cedar Avenue
3 Cedar Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
WINTER RENTAL...LIVING ROOM & DEN FOR SOCIAL SPACE. WASHER/DRYER ON PREMISES. EAT IN KITCHEN..STUDENTS WELCOME.
Elberon
312 Oakley Avenue
312 Oakley Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WINTER RENTAL- 2 Bedroom Cape, 1 full bathroom, Living room, Dining Roombasement, Close to Monmouth University, Pier Village, NJ Transit
Elberon
1047 Stratton Place
1047 Stratton Place, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
++WINTER RENTAL++ FROM SEPTEMBER 7th 2020 to MAY 31, 2021. This Colonial home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. It has hardwood floors and a nice front porch. Near Monmouth University.
Elberon
16 Cedar Avenue
16 Cedar Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
WINTER RENTAL ONLY AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 7, 2020-BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE A BLOCK AWAY FROM THE BEACH! MINUTES AWAY FROM MONMOUTH MEDICAL, MONMOUTH UNIVERSITY, PLACES OF WORSHIP, SCHOOLS SHOPPING AND RIGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF WEST END! MONMOUTH UNIVERSITY
North Long Branch
240 Long Branch Ave - 12
240 Long Branch Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
725 sqft
NO CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED* (ask for details). . This classic building has undergone a complete and total re-construction and re-imagination. This 1 BR unit has been completely renovated, remodeled and modernized.
North Long Branch
240 Long Branch Ave - 8
240 Long Branch Ave, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,430
725 sqft
Ask about our No Security Deposit option! . Special Incentives for College Students and Public Service Personnel! . We have a huge, newly constructed 1 BR in Long Branch.
Elberon
35 Sternberger Avenue
35 Sternberger Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
WINTER RENTAL- Exquisite lower level, end unit condo just one block to the beach in West End! Fully furnished featuring an open floor plan. Sunny and spacious with a good floor plan for room mate situation.
Results within 1 mile of Long Branch
Deal
96 Poplar Avenue
96 Poplar Avenue, Deal, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 96 Poplar Avenue in Deal. View photos, descriptions and more!
322 Wells Avenue
322 Wells Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
WINTER RENTAL ONLY- Spacious 2 bd/ 1.5 bath Colonial in quiet neighborhood.Open floor plan with updated kitchen. Half bath on main and full bath upstairs. Plenty of parking with central air and gas heat.
309 S Lincoln Avenue
309 South Lincoln Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Fully furnished WINTER rental available Labor Day 2020 through the end of May 2021. This cute 2 bedroom home has a private driveway on the side of the house for easy parking. There is a finished attic perfect for a playroom, storage, or den space.
Results within 5 miles of Long Branch
Eatontown
Country Club
2 Country Club Road, Eatontown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,330
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
870 sqft
Country Club Apartments are located at the hub of Jersey Shore, only 1 1/2 miles from the Garden State Parkway, and 1/4 mile from Route 35.
Red Bank
Red Bank Terrace
275 Spring Street, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
745 sqft
Red Bank Terrace offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments featuring hardwood floors, ceiling fans, garages, and walk-in closets to name a few.
Bradley Beach
Terrace Lake
100 Cliff Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,535
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
960 sqft
The Best of Beach Living! Come home to Terrace Lake. Steps from the beach, ocean and lake views, balconies, spacious apartments, upgraded kitchens and baths and best of all, unparalleled service from your live-in management and maintenance team.
Red Bank
2 Manor Drive
2 Manor Drive, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
673 sqft
Recently painted; newer Kitchen counter & floor; newer carpeting in BR; refinished oak flooring in LR & Dining area; storage unit in basement; washer-dryer in the unit. Assigned parking space #89.
Asbury Park
614 7th Avenue
614 Seventh Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Great Location. Great price. This spacious apartment is unmatched in Asbury Park.. Enjoy the beach, downtown, and easy transportation to and from the city with a short walk to the NJ Transit.
Highlands
200 Portland Road
200 Portland Road, Highlands, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ground floor unit with sliders to rear yard area. There is a common beach and dock in the complex, plus a laundry room for tenants use. Wyndmoor is a non smoking complex with an outside only smoking area. Near Hartshorne Wood, beaches and NYC ferry.
112 1/2 Clark Avenue
112 1/2 Clark Ave, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Winter rental begins Mid September @ $1600 Mo + Utilities.
