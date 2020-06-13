/
3 bedroom apartments
235 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Little Silver, NJ
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Little Silver
1 Unit Available
26 Willow Drive
26 Willow Drive, Little Silver, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
2800 sqft
Hidden Gem ! Conveniently Located & Completely Renovated With Incredible Custom Details Throughout This 3 BR 2 1/2 BA Home.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
36 Grant Place
36 Grant Place, Little Silver, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1261 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL! Come see this charming home in an ideal location with a spacious yard. Newer Kitchen! Nice 3 Bedroom 1.5 bath home w screened in back porch, hardwood floors and fireplace. Borders Red Hot Red Bank for great restaurants and shopping.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Little Silver
1 Unit Available
21 Carriage Gate Drive
21 Carriage Gate Dr, Little Silver, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
2166 sqft
Luxurious Annual Rental in sought after Little Silver's Carriage Gate Townhome community! This 3 Bedroom, 2.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Little Silver
1 Unit Available
129 Rumson Road
129 Rumson Road, Little Silver, NJ
Annual Rental Only- Little Silver Four Bedroom Colonial in great location! Walk to shopping, restaurants and top notch school. This charming home features wood floors, arched doorways, built in cabinetry and an open front porch.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Little Silver
1 Unit Available
300 Rumson Road
300 Rumson Road, Little Silver, NJ
SHORT TERM RENTAL available in desirable Little Silver! Spacious 4-5 Bedroom Colonial loaded with Character situated on approx. 2 acres of park like property.
Results within 1 mile of Little Silver
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
171 Leighton Avenue
171 Leighton Avenue, Red Bank, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Be the first resident at the brand new 171 Leighton Avenue! A completely renovated custom colonial in the heart of Red Bank.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Fair Haven
1 Unit Available
206 Oxford Avenue
206 Oxford Avenue, Fair Haven, NJ
Charming cape in a wonderful neighborhood in Fair Haven. Walk in and feel right at home with a great family room, nicely appointed kitchen and living room with fireplace.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
15 Elm Place
15 Elm Place, Red Bank, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1200 sqft
Completely gutted to the studs; high end renovation of a lovely 3 Bedroom & 2/1/2 bath Colonial w/ covered front porch & new hardwood floors throughout. Open Kitchen w/center island, granite counters & stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
21 Washington Street
21 Washington Street, Red Bank, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Excellent Red Bank Location!! Located on a great street with a rocking chair front porch. This renovated rental has three bedrooms, a living room with ample storage, an eat-in kitchen , a brand new large bathroom and a private washer/dryer .
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
41 Spring Street
41 Spring St, Red Bank, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
Beautiful half of a two family home walking distance to downtown Red Bank. New and updated kitchen & bath, 3 BRs including the 3rd floor refinshed attic, new bath, hardwood floors, full basement w/separate access, deck and 1 car garage.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
128 Branch Avenue
128 Branch Avenue, Red Bank, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Rental is a 3 bedroom unit in a multi-family home. To view online virtual tour: https://bit.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
85 Catherine Street
85 Catherine Street, Red Bank, NJ
Spacious 4 bedroom colonial, with 2 full baths. Large back yard and a deck.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Oceanport
1 Unit Available
33 Gooseneck Point Road
33 Goose Neck Point Road, Oceanport, NJ
Summer Rental! Enjoy breathtaking sunsets from this stunning waterfront home on exclusive Gooseneck Point Road.
Results within 5 miles of Little Silver
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Wayside Point
17 Cindy Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1166 sqft
Wayside Apartments, located in Ocean Township, NJ offers the perfect blend of tranquility and convenience. Just minutes from mass transit and major highways including, the Garden State Parkway, route 18 and route 35.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Elberon
1 Unit Available
324 Fairfield Avenue
324 Fairfield Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
SUMMER RENTAL: 6/25/2020 - 9/72020 Elberon 4 bedroom Cape. Newer Roof, maint.free exterior, bright eat-in-kitchen w/ FR to deck, patio & fenced in yard.First level with hardwood floors and gas HWBB heat. Partially finished basement.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
32 MEREDITH CT
32 Meredith Court, Monmouth Beach, NJ
Stunning custom home updated in 2015 with open layout on quiet street, 1 block to the beach, 5 BR, 3.5 BTH, 5 badges to MBBP, Rooftop Deck and 1st FL Guest Suite, 2 Home Offices and two fireplaces.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
20 Roslyn Drive
20 Roslyn Drive, Oakhurst, NJ
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 20 Roslyn Drive in Oakhurst. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
14 Roslyn Drive
14 Roslyn Drive, Oakhurst, NJ
Available for the season or monthly.This park-like setting adjacent to Oakhurst Fireman's Field with it's tennis courts, ball field and playground is home to a charming cape with an in ground swimming pool.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
7 Berger Avenue
7 Berger Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
SUMMER RENTAL.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Elberon
1 Unit Available
285 Highland Avenue
285 Highland Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
Large 3000 square foot home for Summer Rental in Elberon , Long Branch!! Home consists of 5 bedrooms 3 full bath , new kitchen , living room , dining room , large den , central air , plenty of closets , deck , and large fenced in backyard.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
22 Citation Court
22 Citation Court, Tinton Falls, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1624 sqft
The elegant ambiance of Society Hill can be yours! This 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is the largest model in the development. The 1st floor features a kitchen, living room with a fireplace, dining room, sunroom and powder room.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
229 Howard Avenue
229 Howard Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
Fully furnished SUMMER RENTAL Available immediately-Enjoy the summer in this 4 bd/2.5 bath home with updated kitchen and baths.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Highlands
1 Unit Available
191 Bay Avenue
191 Bay Avenue, Highlands, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Completely renovated, take tour of this Sea Shore Colonial with brand new bath and kitchen,new appliances, New Washer/Dryer freshly painted,3bed one bath and enclosed porch area and out side patio deck for BBQ and taking the sun.
