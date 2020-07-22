Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:03 PM

238 Apartments for rent in Lincroft, NJ with washer-dryers

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
8 N Point Road
8 North Point Road, Lincroft, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Stunning one of a kind home is embraced by tall trees and is tucked away on cul de sac in Lincroft near the Colts Neck border. Lawn maintenance and clean up included.

1 of 56

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
15 Windermere Road
15 Windermere Road, Lincroft, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$11,500
4635 sqft
7 Bedrooms
Ask
Completed above and beyond a model home with no expense spared.
Results within 5 miles of Lincroft

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
118 Lexington Court
118 Lexington Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1210 sqft
Beautiful appointed Terrace 200 end unit.Spacious eat in kitchen with a large quartz bar top open to the living/dining area, perfect for entertaining family and friends. Wood like laminate floors in living and dining room. Updated baths.

1 of 48

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
231 Santa Rosa Court
231 Santa Rosa Court, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
4150 sqft
Gated community. Stunning 4 bdrm, 3.5 bath home with full finished walk out basement. Fully remodeled, hardwood flooring throughout, 2 fireplaces and much, much more. Close to shopping, restaurants, GSP, trains and buses. Top rated schools!

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Shrewsbury
65 Silverbrook Road
65 Silverbrook Road, Shrewsbury, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
Rent in style! Conveniently located to all forms of NYC tranportation, sits this lovely 3 bdrm 2 bath ranch. Serenity abounds with lovely gardens, private backyard and deck. Fashionably furnished with some high end pieces. Seperate home office.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
148 Northampton Drive
148 Northampton Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1720 sqft
NICELY MAINTAINED 3 BEDROOM WITH FANTASTIC LOCATION IN CUL DE SAC WITH DECK FACING LARGE REAR SPACE. LIKE HAVING YOUR OWN BACKYARD. HARDWOOD FLOORS. NEWER FURNACE AND REFRIGERATOR. GREAT HOLMDEL SCHOOLS. MINUTES FROM SHOPPING, BUSES AND TRAIN.

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
245 Avenel Court
245 Avenel Court, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
3000 sqft
One of the most beautiful and private locations (overlooking small pond), Alabaster model with fantastic views. Two story foyer. Honey maple kitchen cabinets w/granite counters.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
11 Wharf Avenue
11 Wharf Avenue, Red Bank, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
In the heart of Red Bank, steps away from marina, parks all the shopping and restaurants and vibrant cultural life...

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
34 Linden Place
34 Linden Pl, Red Bank, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Situated in the heart of Red Bank's resurgence is this charming colonial style home. Inside, enjoy hardwood floors, sun-filled rooms and character. Outside, the patio has an inviting cafe-like feel. Convenient.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
2 Manor Drive
2 Manor Drive, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
673 sqft
Recently painted; newer Kitchen counter & floor; newer carpeting in BR; refinished oak flooring in LR & Dining area; storage unit in basement; washer-dryer in the unit. Assigned parking space #89.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
21 Emily Court
21 Emily Ct, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
Brand new 2 bedroom,21/2 condo with garage.This beautiful open and airy end unit features oversized eat in upgraded kitchen with white bright cabinets,Samsung stainless steel appliances and granite counters.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
152 Northampton Drive
152 Northampton Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Outstanding end unit with private location. This home offers 2 bed, 3 full baths, gleaming hardwood floors on 1st and 2nd levels.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
21 Washington Street
21 Washington Street, Red Bank, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Excellent Red Bank Location!! Located on a great street with a rocking chair front porch. This renovated rental has three bedrooms, a living room with ample storage, an eat-in kitchen , a brand new large bathroom and a private washer/dryer .

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
92 Drs James Parker Boulevard
92 Drs James Parker Blvd, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,395
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious marble lobby with elevator, designer finishes and huge room sizes make this Red Bank's superior luxury rental. The 900 sq ft PARKER model apartment includes 9' ceilings and built-ins in the bedroom.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Strathmore
268 Gloucester Court
268 Gloucester Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Much sought after Wyndham Place. Great location for any type of commuting. (NEW pictures to follow as updates completed.) Private balcony faces woods. Unit is just being redone for lucky new tenant. New carpeting. New kitchen counters.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
11 Beaumont Court
11 Beaumont Court, Tinton Falls, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Amazing location with lots of privacy! One of the very few units that has a wooded backyard. Immaculate two level home with hardwood flooring throughout, all newer windows, and an abundance of storage.

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Little Silver
19 Whitesands Way
19 Whitesand Way, Little Silver, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1756 sqft
Welcome home !Sunny, spacious updated unit in desirable Townhomes of Little Silver. Open floor plan with hardwood throughout, 2-story foyer, and large living room with fireplace.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
128 Branch Avenue
128 Branch Avenue, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
APPROX 800 SQF MOVE IN AUGUST 1. IDEAL LOCATION. Centrally located in the heart of Red Bank. Shown virtually at this time. To view video copy and paste url - https://youtu.be/j5fAFJy9ka8 This cozy third floor apartment has 5 rooms.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Eatontown
62 Redwood Drive
62 Redwood Drive, Eatontown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1298 sqft
Move in ready! Rarely available 2 bedroom, 2.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
155 Lexington Court
155 Lexington Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Secure Adult Community.Beautiful Two Bedroom Condo at second level, freshly painted.Spacious Master Bedroom with Walk in Closet and Full bath with Tub and Shower stall.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
West Front Street
55 W Front St, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,850
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy waterfront living on the Navesink River at The Element! Situated in the heart of Red Bank super convenient to Riverside Gardens Park, Oyster Point Marina and coveted Broad St where highly rated cafes, restaurants and boutiques are abundant.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
33 Ambrose Lane
33 Ambrose Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Here's your opportunity to live in desirable Holmdel and be conveniently located to all transportation, shopping and HOLMDEL SCHOOLS! This 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
106 Leighton Avenue
106 Leighton Avenue, Red Bank, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
This beautiful home has been totally renovated and ready for a new tenant. Everything is new....beautiful white modern new kitchen cabinets, new bathroom, hardwood flooring, all new electrical and new air-conditioning.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
25 Pate Drive
25 Pate Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2842 sqft
Popular End-Unit in Harmony Glen of Middletown township, includes a Large Family Room with Slider Doors to Backyard, Powder Room and Laundry Room on 1st Level.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Lincroft, NJ

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Lincroft offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Lincroft. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Lincroft can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

