Apartment List
/
NJ
/
lincroft
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:02 AM

197 Apartments for rent in Lincroft, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lincroft renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >

1 of 56

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
15 Windermere Road
15 Windermere Road, Lincroft, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$11,500
4635 sqft
7 Bedrooms
Ask
Completed above and beyond a model home with no expense spared.
Results within 1 mile of Lincroft

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
48 Western Reach
48 Western Reach, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1250 sqft
ADULT COMMUNITY Located at the end of a private cul-de-sac in Shadow Lake Village, this lovely Monmouth unit is ready for you to unpack & start enjoying everything this sought after complex has to offer.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
66
66 Middletown Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
3500 sqft
THIS NEWER BUILD TOWNHOUSE WITH ALL UPGRADES INCLUDED FEATURES: A HUGE MASTER BEDROOM (21 X 27) WITH SPACE FOR OFFICE OR SITTING ROOM AND A SPECTACULAR MASTER BATHROOM WITH JACUZZI, SHOWER STALL, DOUBLE SINK, ALL BEAUTIFULLY TILE.
Results within 5 miles of Lincroft
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 01:00 AM
11 Units Available
Eatontown
Country Club
2 Country Club Road, Eatontown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,330
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
870 sqft
Country Club Apartments are located at the hub of Jersey Shore, only 1 1/2 miles from the Garden State Parkway, and 1/4 mile from Route 35.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 16 at 01:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
Red Bank Terrace
275 Spring Street, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
745 sqft
Red Bank Terrace offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments featuring hardwood floors, ceiling fans, garages, and walk-in closets to name a few.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
2 Manor Drive
2 Manor Drive, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
673 sqft
Recently painted; newer Kitchen counter & floor; newer carpeting in BR; refinished oak flooring in LR & Dining area; storage unit in basement; washer-dryer in the unit. Assigned parking space #89.

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Little Silver
41 Seven Bridges Road
41 Seven Bridges Road, Little Silver, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
2276 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL- Enjoy the sunset on your large patio overlooking park like settings with pond. 4 Large Bedrooms and Updated 2.1 bath Expanded Ranch. Hardwood floors, throughout, finished basement.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
28 Riverside Avenue
28 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,300
815 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy dining on your private terrace w/ breathtaking views of the Navesink River. This 1BR/1bath upscale unit offers natural light (east), hardwood flrs, new designer blinds & custom doors. Updated kitchen, newly tile flr & new appliances.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
92 Drs James Parker Boulevard
92 Drs James Parker Blvd, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,395
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious marble lobby with elevator, designer finishes and huge room sizes make this Red Bank's superior luxury rental. The 900 sq ft PARKER model apartment includes 9' ceilings and built-ins in the bedroom.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
11 Beaumont Court
11 Beaumont Court, Tinton Falls, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Amazing location with lots of privacy! One of the very few units that has a wooded backyard. Immaculate two level home with hardwood flooring throughout, all newer windows, and an abundance of storage.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
132 South Street
132 South Street, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
900 sqft
You will love coming home to this updated, open concept apartment in Madison Commons. Newer kitchen with large island, granite and stainless steel appliances open to the living/dining room.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
128 Branch Avenue
128 Branch Avenue, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
APPROX 800 SQF MOVE IN AUGUST 1. IDEAL LOCATION. Centrally located in the heart of Red Bank. Shown virtually at this time. To view video copy and paste url - https://youtu.be/j5fAFJy9ka8 This cozy third floor apartment has 5 rooms.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Eatontown
62 Redwood Drive
62 Redwood Drive, Eatontown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1298 sqft
Move in ready! Rarely available 2 bedroom, 2.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
106 Leighton Avenue
106 Leighton Avenue, Red Bank, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
This beautiful home has been totally renovated and ready for a new tenant. Everything is new....beautiful white modern new kitchen cabinets, new bathroom, hardwood flooring, all new electrical and new air-conditioning.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Eatontown
165 Wyckoff Road
165 Wyckoff Rd, Eatontown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Your perfect Jersey Shore rental is here, available as an annual lease beginning September 9, 2020. This one bedroom upper level unit is bright and airy with new windows and hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
611 April Way
611 April Way, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Welcome home to this move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
25 Pate Drive
25 Pate Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2842 sqft
Popular End-Unit in Harmony Glen of Middletown township, includes a Large Family Room with Slider Doors to Backyard, Powder Room and Laundry Room on 1st Level.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
7 Oxford Road
7 Oxford Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
Desirable townhouse at The Orchards in Holmdel. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and attached one car garage. Master bedroom with box window and two walk-in closets as well as master bathroom. Second floor laundry.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
113 Catherine Street
113 Catherine Street, Red Bank, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Here's your opportunity to Rent a Completely Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home with Detached Garage in Red Bank. Gleaming Hardwood Floors throughout the Home, New Appliances, New Bathroom and so Much more.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
247 Oak Hill Road
247 Oak Hill Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1768 sqft
This charming colonial is located between the NY Ferry and NJ Transit Train not to mention close to the bus and GSP, beaches, dining and shopping. There are hardwood floors throughout, a wood burning fireplace, formal dining room and a basement.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
46 Duxbury Court
46 Duxbury Court, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Wow $2300 a month for this 3bd 2.5bath Holmdel rental with basement backing to open space in Palmer Square! Tenant moving out the end of the month. This home will be freshly painted and ready for one lucky tenant! Hardwood floors on first floor.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
139 Gettysburg Lane
139 Gettysburg Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Best location in heart of Holmdel. 3 spacious bedroom, 2.5 bath end unit back to the woods. Entrance foyer with large arch window and vaulted ceiling, Large living room open to dining room. Eat-in kitchen with oak cabinet.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
90 Pinckney Road
90 Pinckney Road, Red Bank, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
NO PETS, NO SMOKING, GOOD CREDIT.Two bedrooms on seperate levels and Laundry in the Basement of this three level Apartment.

1 of 31

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
567 W Front Street
567 West Front Street, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
COMMUTER'S DELIGHT, ONLY STEPS AWAY FROM RED HOT RED BANK!!! THIS LIGHT, BRIGHT, & TOTALLY RENOVATED 4-BEDROOM CAPE WITH FINISHED BASEMENT IS IN THE SOUGHT-AFTER RIVER PLAZA SECTION OF MIDDLETOWN.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Lincroft, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lincroft renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJ
West New York, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJKearny, NJLakewood, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJWanamassa, NJManasquan, NJOcean Gate, NJ
Martinsville, NJRahway, NJSeaside Heights, NJPoint Pleasant Beach, NJHighlands, NJPort Monmouth, NJLittle Silver, NJOceanport, NJIselin, NJKeansburg, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College