329 Apartments for rent in Lincroft, NJ with balcony

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
15 Windermere Road
15 Windermere Road, Lincroft, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$11,500
4635 sqft
7 Bedrooms
Ask
Completed above and beyond a model home with no expense spared.

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
40 Beechwood Road
40 Beechwood Road, Lincroft, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2000 sqft
MMACULATE RANCH SET ON 1.3 acres w/ AN IN-GROUND POOL LOCATED ON A QUIET CULDASAC STREET IS THE PERFECT RENTAL. 3x Bedrooms, 2x full baths & an incredible OPEN LAYOUT with AMAZING NATURAL LIGHTING.
1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
66
66 Middletown Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
3500 sqft
THIS NEWER BUILD TOWNHOUSE WITH ALL UPGRADES INCLUDED FEATURES: A HUGE MASTER BEDROOM (21 X 27) WITH SPACE FOR OFFICE OR SITTING ROOM AND A SPECTACULAR MASTER BATHROOM WITH JACUZZI, SHOWER STALL, DOUBLE SINK, ALL BEAUTIFULLY TILE.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
4 Knollwood Drive
4 Knollwood Drive, Tinton Falls, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1525 sqft
Stunning Expanded Ranch in hot Sycamore Manor! This .70 acre lot is nestled on a private street great for strolls & bike rides OR just 1000ft away is Sycamore Rec Complex, Fields, & Atchinson Elem. School.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
207 Lakeside Avenue
207 Lakeside Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
Rare opportunity to own over 1 acre of land on the Swimming River Reservoir with views hard to replicate. This property features both side and rear views and the opportunities are endless.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
15 Hampton Court
15 Hampton Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Spacious Villa 300 ranch situated in a sunny and beautiful courtyard w/a DIRECT ENTRY GARAGE! This rare 2 bedroom 2 bath model welcomes you with a lovely gated atrium, and is currently in the process of being completely renovated for its new tenant.
1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Red Bank
2 Units Available
Molly Pitcher Village Apts
183 Branch Ave, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
456 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Red Bank, New Jersey, Molly Pitcher Village Apartments is a beautiful garden style community with private entrances and on-site parking.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
33 Prospect Avenue
33 Prospect Avenue, Red Bank, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Move right in and enjoy Red Bank life with easy access to all commuter transportation (Ferry, GSP, Bus, Train etc) and walk downtown on any given night or walk across the street to the river to catch a sunset.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
44 Hillcrest Road
44 Hillcrest Road, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2356 sqft
Annual rental just in time to enjoy summer at the Jersey Shore! Lovingly maintained colonial in desirable Holmdel set on a private lot offering 4 bedrooms & 2 1/2 baths.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
84 Bethany Road
84 Bethany Road, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
This 4 bedroom 3 full bath homes features an open rocking chair porch, Bay window brings bright sunlight into the combo living room dining room and kitchen area.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
22 Citation Court
22 Citation Court, Tinton Falls, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1624 sqft
The elegant ambiance of Society Hill can be yours! This 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is the largest model in the development. The 1st floor features a kitchen, living room with a fireplace, dining room, sunroom and powder room.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
12 Fern Court
12 Fern Court, Tinton Falls, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1514 sqft
Sought after Winding Brook located in Northern Tinton Falls. This 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath end unit features 1,514 square feet of living space with wonderful open floor plan, spacious sun-filled rooms and neutral decor plus garage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
45 Linden Place
45 Linden Place, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Newly remodeled with open floor plan, this spacious rental is one block from Downtown Red Bank.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
23 Beverly Court
23 Beverly Court, Tinton Falls, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,950
A beautifully renovated upper level, END UNIT, condo is available immediately at Winding Brook, just in time to enjoy the pool! But first, have your morning coffee on the balcony off the living room, thru the sliding doors.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
283 Clubhouse Drive
283 Clubhouse Dr, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1510 sqft
Perfectly located, immaculate and renovated townhome in Cherry Tree Village. Brand new quality & trendy white kitchen with granite counters & pass through opening to full dining room overlooking the huge sunken livingroom.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
48 Wallace Street
48 Wallace Street, Red Bank, NJ
Studio
$1,250
Loads of natural light in this 2nd floor studio. Separate kitchen area with room for a bistro table and a couple of chairs. New bathroom fixtures, new refrigerator, freshly painted interior and a brand new roof on the building.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
423 Middlewood Road
423 Middlewood Road, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1510 sqft
July 1st Availability - Beautiful condo in mint condition in Cherry Tree Village. This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath unit features updated kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, granite counters w/ custom backsplash.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
11 Malibu Drive
11 Malibu Drive, Eatontown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Updated spacious town home 2 BR, 2.5 baths. Home features kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast bar.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
2 Pine Tree Terrace
2 Pine Tree Terrace, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2064 sqft
Desirable townhouse at The Woods at Holmdel. Three bedroom, two and a half bath rooms. Master bedroom with two walk-in closets and master bathroom. Second floor laundry.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
155 Lexington Court
155 Lexington Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Secure Adult Community.Beautiful Two Bedroom Condo at second level, freshly painted.Spacious Master Bedroom with Walk in Closet and Full bath with Tub and Shower stall.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
555 Cooper Road
555 Cooper Rd, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
Beautiful, completely renovated and updated farmhouse in the heart of the Haskell Estate overlooking the famous Hunt fields.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Fair Haven
1 Unit Available
206 Oxford Avenue
206 Oxford Avenue, Fair Haven, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
Charming cape in a wonderful neighborhood in Fair Haven. Walk in and feel right at home with a great family room, nicely appointed kitchen and living room with fireplace.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
15 Elm Place
15 Elm Place, Red Bank, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1200 sqft
Completely gutted to the studs; high end renovation of a lovely 3 Bedroom & 2/1/2 bath Colonial w/ covered front porch & new hardwood floors throughout. Open Kitchen w/center island, granite counters & stainless steel appliances.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
129 Tower Hill Drive
129 Tower Hill Drive, Red Bank, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Updated 2 bedroom/2 bath, corner unit with southern exposure in desirable Tower Hill. Direct entry into kitchen with stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops. Living Room with fireplace and hardwood floors throughout.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Lincroft, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lincroft renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

