3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:41 PM
367 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lincroft, NJ
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
15 Windermere Road
15 Windermere Road, Lincroft, NJ
Completed above and beyond a model home with no expense spared.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
89 Cypress Neck Road
89 Cypress Neck Road, Lincroft, NJ
Exclusive rental in upscale Cypress Hills. Gorgeous 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath. Open floor plan with sun drenched rooms. Beautiful hardwood and tile floors throughout. Large Bonus room.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
40 Beechwood Road
40 Beechwood Road, Lincroft, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2000 sqft
MMACULATE RANCH SET ON 1.3 acres w/ AN IN-GROUND POOL LOCATED ON A QUIET CULDASAC STREET IS THE PERFECT RENTAL. 3x Bedrooms, 2x full baths & an incredible OPEN LAYOUT with AMAZING NATURAL LIGHTING.
Results within 1 mile of Lincroft
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
66
66 Middletown Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
3500 sqft
THIS NEWER BUILD TOWNHOUSE WITH ALL UPGRADES INCLUDED FEATURES: A HUGE MASTER BEDROOM (21 X 27) WITH SPACE FOR OFFICE OR SITTING ROOM AND A SPECTACULAR MASTER BATHROOM WITH JACUZZI, SHOWER STALL, DOUBLE SINK, ALL BEAUTIFULLY TILE.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
4 Knollwood Drive
4 Knollwood Drive, Tinton Falls, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1525 sqft
Stunning Expanded Ranch in hot Sycamore Manor! This .70 acre lot is nestled on a private street great for strolls & bike rides OR just 1000ft away is Sycamore Rec Complex, Fields, & Atchinson Elem. School.
Results within 5 miles of Lincroft
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
44 Hillcrest Road
44 Hillcrest Road, Monmouth County, NJ
Annual rental just in time to enjoy summer at the Jersey Shore! Lovingly maintained colonial in desirable Holmdel set on a private lot offering 4 bedrooms & 2 1/2 baths.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Red Bank
171 Leighton Avenue
171 Leighton Avenue, Red Bank, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Be the first resident at the brand new 171 Leighton Avenue! A completely renovated custom colonial in the heart of Red Bank.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
84 Bethany Road
84 Bethany Road, Monmouth County, NJ
This 4 bedroom 3 full bath homes features an open rocking chair porch, Bay window brings bright sunlight into the combo living room dining room and kitchen area.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
22 Citation Court
22 Citation Court, Tinton Falls, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1624 sqft
The elegant ambiance of Society Hill can be yours! This 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is the largest model in the development. The 1st floor features a kitchen, living room with a fireplace, dining room, sunroom and powder room.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Red Bank
110 W Westside Avenue
110 West Westside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Great opportunity to live in a conveniently located, completely renovated, open concept home in Red Bank! No detail has been overlooked in this pristine home.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Red Bank
113 Catherine Street
113 Catherine Street, Red Bank, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Here's your opportunity to Rent a Completely Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home with Detached Garage in Red Bank. Gleaming Hardwood Floors throughout the Home, New Appliances, New Bathroom and so Much more.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
2 Pine Tree Terrace
2 Pine Tree Terrace, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2064 sqft
Desirable townhouse at The Woods at Holmdel. Three bedroom, two and a half bath rooms. Master bedroom with two walk-in closets and master bathroom. Second floor laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
11 Franciscan Way
11 Franciscan Way, Monmouth County, NJ
This home does not disappoint. Nothing to do here but move in and Enjoy! Beautiful Move In Ready home for Rent. Completely Renovated on a Wonderful Street in a Desirable Neighborhood in Hazlet.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
555 Cooper Road
555 Cooper Rd, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
Beautiful, completely renovated and updated farmhouse in the heart of the Haskell Estate overlooking the famous Hunt fields.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Fair Haven
206 Oxford Avenue
206 Oxford Avenue, Fair Haven, NJ
Charming cape in a wonderful neighborhood in Fair Haven. Walk in and feel right at home with a great family room, nicely appointed kitchen and living room with fireplace.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Red Bank
15 Elm Place
15 Elm Place, Red Bank, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1200 sqft
Completely gutted to the studs; high end renovation of a lovely 3 Bedroom & 2/1/2 bath Colonial w/ covered front porch & new hardwood floors throughout. Open Kitchen w/center island, granite counters & stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Red Bank
21 Washington Street
21 Washington Street, Red Bank, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Excellent Red Bank Location!! Located on a great street with a rocking chair front porch. This renovated rental has three bedrooms, a living room with ample storage, an eat-in kitchen , a brand new large bathroom and a private washer/dryer .
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
604 Vale Drive
604 Vale Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
This gorgeous contemporary colonial house with 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms belongs to the desirable Marlboro school district system! Located in one of Marlboro's most convenient locations, it is close to the NY bus and train station, the PKWY,
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Red Bank
41 Spring Street
41 Spring St, Red Bank, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
Beautiful half of a two family home walking distance to downtown Red Bank. New and updated kitchen & bath, 3 BRs including the 3rd floor refinshed attic, new bath, hardwood floors, full basement w/separate access, deck and 1 car garage.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Red Bank
128 Branch Avenue
128 Branch Avenue, Red Bank, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Rental is a 3 bedroom unit in a multi-family home. To view online virtual tour: https://bit.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Red Bank
85 Catherine Street
85 Catherine Street, Red Bank, NJ
Spacious 4 bedroom colonial, with 2 full baths. Large back yard and a deck.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
148 Northampton Drive N148
148 Northampton Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
NICELY MAINTAINED 3 BEDROOM WITH FANTASTIC LOCATION IN CUL DE SAC WITH DECK FACING LARGE REAR SPACE. LIKE HAVING YOUR OWN BACKYARD. HARDWOOD FLOORS. NEWER FURNACE AND REFRIGERATOR. GREAT HOLMDEL SCHOOLS. MINUTES FROM SHOPPING, BUSES AND TRAIN.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
132 Peach Street
132 Peach Street, Tinton Falls, NJ
This 4 bedroom, 2.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Bluebell Road
1 Bluebell Road, Monmouth County, NJ
SPECTACULAR PRIVATELY GATED COUNTRY ESTATE SITUATED ON A LUSH 10 ACRE LOT ON ONE OF COLTS NECK'S MOST COVETED STREETS. TRANSFORM THIS ELEGANT AND SPACIOUS RESIDENCE INTO YOUR DREAM COMPOUND.
