42 CHATHAM PLACE

This spacious Haverford is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath single floor Lakefront Property available for rent. Some amenities includes: an Open LR/DR and full kitchen area, a full bath with heat lamps, a whole house fan, heat pump backup, in ground sprinklers, a maintenance free exterior and an attached 1 car garage. You can relax in the 3 season Sun Room and enjoy the lake views. The property is being offered partially furnished during the term of the lease. The seller is currently storing belongings in the garage - so the tenant will not have access to the garage. Landlord will pay the association fee, but Tenant will be pay all utilities, and perform lawn care and snow removal. Renters insurance is also required. This adult community offers two clubhouses, two outdoor swimming pools, a picnic area, tennis courts, bocci ball courts, horseshoe pits, grilling stations, transportation, social events, monthly newspaper and so much more. Leisuretowne is close to the joint military base. major transit, Philadelphia, New York City, Atlantic City and the Jersey Shore. Make your appointment to tour this well maintained lakefront home and be impressed!