All apartments in Leisuretowne
Find more places like 42 CHATHAM PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leisuretowne, NJ
/
42 CHATHAM PLACE
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:56 AM

42 CHATHAM PLACE

42 Chatham Place · (609) 714-3948
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

42 Chatham Place, Leisuretowne, NJ 08088
Leisuretowne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1360 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
pool
bocce court
tennis court
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
This spacious Haverford is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath single floor Lakefront Property available for rent. Some amenities includes: an Open LR/DR and full kitchen area, a full bath with heat lamps, a whole house fan, heat pump backup, in ground sprinklers, a maintenance free exterior and an attached 1 car garage. You can relax in the 3 season Sun Room and enjoy the lake views. The property is being offered partially furnished during the term of the lease. The seller is currently storing belongings in the garage - so the tenant will not have access to the garage. Landlord will pay the association fee, but Tenant will be pay all utilities, and perform lawn care and snow removal. Renters insurance is also required. This adult community offers two clubhouses, two outdoor swimming pools, a picnic area, tennis courts, bocci ball courts, horseshoe pits, grilling stations, transportation, social events, monthly newspaper and so much more. Leisuretowne is close to the joint military base. major transit, Philadelphia, New York City, Atlantic City and the Jersey Shore. Make your appointment to tour this well maintained lakefront home and be impressed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 CHATHAM PLACE have any available units?
42 CHATHAM PLACE has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 42 CHATHAM PLACE have?
Some of 42 CHATHAM PLACE's amenities include garage, pool, and bocce court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 CHATHAM PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
42 CHATHAM PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 CHATHAM PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 42 CHATHAM PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leisuretowne.
Does 42 CHATHAM PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 42 CHATHAM PLACE offers parking.
Does 42 CHATHAM PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 CHATHAM PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 CHATHAM PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 42 CHATHAM PLACE has a pool.
Does 42 CHATHAM PLACE have accessible units?
No, 42 CHATHAM PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 42 CHATHAM PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 42 CHATHAM PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42 CHATHAM PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 CHATHAM PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 42 CHATHAM PLACE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAToms River, NJLevittown, PATrenton, NJLakewood, NJMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PAVineland, NJHatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Glassboro, NJPrinceton, NJWillow Grove, PALindenwold, NJWilliamstown, NJCollingswood, NJBrowns Mills, NJHammonton, NJBurlington, NJBerlin, NJRamblewood, NJGreentree, NJ
Bristol, PACroydon, PABordentown, NJEchelon, NJClementon, NJKingston Estates, NJStratford, NJEllisburg, NJHamilton Square, NJHaddonfield, NJPalmyra, NJMagnolia, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Rowan University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity