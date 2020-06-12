Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:52 AM

10 Apartments for rent in Lambertville, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lambertville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
200 S MAIN STREET
200 South Main Street, Lambertville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Immaculate apartment within walking distance to town. The heart of the apartment is a large country kitchen with ample cabinetry, side door and a laundry closet complete with a washer and dryer.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
15 Hillside Court
15 Hillside Court, Lambertville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Breathtaking Panoramic Views! Totally renovated Upper Unit. Beautiful kitchen with granite counters, white cabinets and top of the line stainless steel appliances. Center island, wine frig and so much more.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
150 S MAIN ST
150 South Main Street, Lambertville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,792
Furnished, linens, kitchen fully appointed, just walk in, sits high on a hill with across road access to the town of Lambertville and the towpath.
Results within 5 miles of Lambertville

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
732 BRIGHTON WAY
732 Brighton Way, Bucks County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
2168 sqft
North Pointe - NEW HOPE SOLEBURY SCHOOL DISTRICT Enjoy this 4 bedroom home that is located close to schools and downtown New Hope. Three levels of living with an attached two car garage.

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1 PHEASANT RUN ROAD
1 Pheasant Run Road, Bucks County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
5039 sqft
Welcome to 1 Pheasant Run Rd in the Estates at Washington Crossing in Upper Makefield. This spacious, stone front home offers 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, and is complete with first floor Guest Suite with separate entrance.
Results within 10 miles of Lambertville

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
32 N. Lincoln Ave Rear
32 North Lincoln Avenue, Newtown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1100 sqft
Unit Rear Available 08/01/20 Newtown Carriage House - Property Id: 294029 Wonderful opportunity to rent a lovely two-bedroom, one bath Carriage House in a quiet setting in Newtown Borough.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
48 Columbine Circle
48 Columbine Circle, Newtown Grant, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
2471 sqft
Newtown Bucks - For Rent - Welcome to this spacious, warm and bright Model home.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
516 E CENTER AVENUE
516 East Center Avenue, Newtown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
2243 sqft
Luxuriously restored Victorian on one of the most desirable streets and largest lots in Newtown Borough.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
6205 CARVERSVILLE ROAD
6205 Old Carversville Road, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
660 sqft
Location! Location!Location........the perfect spot, nestled in the Center of Historic Carversville. Over-sized porch, hardwood floors and high ceilings it is second floor walk-up.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
6600 GREENHILL ROAD
6600 Greenhill Road, Bucks County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
7400 sqft
THIS IS $15,000 A MONTH FOR RENT! NOT FOR SALE FOR $15,000! Barenhaus (~Bear House~) is an architecturally exciting residence hidden on 6.4+ acres in Solebury.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Lambertville, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lambertville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

