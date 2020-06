288 Apartments for rent in Lakewood, NJ

What's All the Fuss About?

The city was an early vacation destination for New Yorkers in the early part of the 20th Century because of the climate, picturesque Lake Carasaljo, and it's proximity to the Jersey Shore. The Rockefeller family had an estate in Lakewood that is now Ocean County Park. The Lakewood BlueClaws are a single-A minor-league baseball team that plays in town, should your claw desire to turn from crab cakes to baseball. Affiliated with the nearby Philadelphia Phillies, the BlueClaws play at the nearly 7,000-seat FirstEnergy Park, which was also the site for the 2013 South Atlantic League All-Star Game. Everything that makes the Jersey Shore one of the most popular beach areas in the world is just a short drive away, while New York City and Philadelphia can each be reached in about an hour.

A big reason for the recent influx of people in Lakewood is because it is home to Beth Madrash Govoha, one of the largest Yeshivas in the world that is just one of many in the township. Students and families come for the study opportunities and stay in Lakewood. The fast growth means a high percentage of newer properties available for rent. Large multi-unit apartment buildings with modern amenities are common, and usually feature well-kept, modern landscaping. Hey, who wants to mow a lawn anyway? That said, there are a lot of homes for rent as well, with nearly a third of all single-family homes being occupied by renters in the city.