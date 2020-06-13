Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:25 PM

288 Apartments for rent in Lakewood, NJ

Last updated May 4 at 07:13pm
Contact for Availability
Ocean Park Village
70 Pinehurst Drive, Lakewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,199
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
889 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1301 sqft
There’s a home here for you and a community you’ll love right in the heart of Ocean County. Ocean Park Village features convenient Lakewood, NJ apartments and townhomes with unique style layouts.
Last updated July 25 at 06:59pm
Contact for Availability
Dutchtown Manor
1309 A River Ave, Lakewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
950 sqft
If You are Looking for a Convenient LifestyleYou Have Found It at Dutchtown Manor Apartments.
Results within 5 miles of Lakewood
Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
1 Unit Available
Brick Gardens
2747 Hooper Ave, Leisure Village East, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,265
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AT BRICK GARDENS YOU'LL DISCOVER TOTALLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS with spacious floorplans that will enable you to stretch out, and at such a reasonable price, you'll have money left in your budget.
Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
3 Units Available
Woodmere Apartments
2135 W County Line Rd, Ocean County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Woodmere Apartments was created for those who know what they want out of life! Our elegant homes of distinction provide carefree living with personalized service. You'll be surrounded by natural beauty and vitality.
Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
1 Unit Available
Pineview
2250 W County Line Rd, Vista Center, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
714 sqft
Convenience and affordability awaits at Pineview Apartments. Located just a short drive from Rt.195 and the Garden State Parkway, Pineview Apartments is close to school, shopping, restaurants and some of New Jersey's greatest recreation areas.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
307 Sawmill Rd
307 Sawmill Road, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1380 sqft
- (RLNE5662143)

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
30 Creek Rd
30 Creek Road, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Available 06/15/20 House for rent - Property Id: 300784 Home boasts 2 large bedrooms, 1.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
479 Georgia Tavern Rd
479 Georgia Tavern Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 br 2 full bath ranch - Property Id: 295038 Beautiful newly redone ranch style single family home for rent. All appliances new, septic 1 year old, new hot water heater.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
30 Portebello Rd
30 Portebello Road, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1700 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Adult Community 55+ - Property Id: 292913 Beautiful corner brick front house. Too many extras to list. Lovely community with resort style pool, tennis courts and bacci Must be 55+ to rent. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1884 Lanes Mill Rd
1884 Lanes Mill Road, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1300 sqft
Available 06/15/20 TOTALLY UPDATED RENTAL - Property Id: 289169 DON'T LOOK ANY FURTHER THIS BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED TOWNHOUSE FEATURES 2 NICE SIZE BEDROOMS 1.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
22 Drexel Dr
22 Drexel Drive, Ocean County, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$2,845
22 drexel dr - Property Id: 285975 Come check out this spacious 6 bedroom, 3 bathroom house located in the heart of Jackson. This house was recently remodeled and is mint condition. Call now 845-671-9841 or apply via the link below. https://secure.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1806 Scarlet Oak Avenue
1806 Scarlet Oak Avenue, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,450
640 sqft
Lovely maintained 1 Bedroom ground floor unit for annual lease. Full appliance package with laundry. Spacious rooms with slider off living room that leads out to a nice patio with park-like grounds. Access to community pool and other amenities.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1 MARTA COURT
1 Marta Court, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1811 sqft
Lions Head South Adult Community - Expanded Hawthorne Model Located on a Large Corner Lot. New ''Wood'' Laminate Floors in the Eat in Kitchen, Family Room, Halls and Master Bedroom. Open Floor Plan.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
4 Eagle Court
4 Max Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1276 sqft
Nicely renovated 2 BR/ 1.5 bath townhome located in the Windmill Club in Howell. Freshly painted with new carpets throughout. New kitchen w/ new appliances and counters .. Laundry room off kitchen w new washer and dryer..

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2300 Oak Knoll Drive
2300 Oak Knoll Drive, Ocean County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1822 sqft
Beautiful and vibrant totally remodeled 4 bedroom 2 full bath Colonial Home! Featuring new vinyl siding, new roof, new kitchen with stainless steel appliances,new laminate flooring on 1st level, new carpet on 2nd level, 2 full updated bathrooms, gas

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
856 Stapleton Ave
856 Stapleton Avenue, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautifully updated, move-in ready 2 bedroom 1 bath annual rental. Located in the rear portion of a two-family home. Great location: near shopping, restaurants with an easy commute to the GSP. Great backyard and minutes to the beaches! No smokers.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
459 E End Avenue
459 East End Avenue, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
Cedarwood Park. Renovated 1000 sq. ft. home with full finished basement and one car garage. 3 Bedrooms. 1.5 baths. Freshly painted. Granite counters, white cabinets, laminate flooring and recessed LED lighting in eat in kitchen.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
24 Milton Drive
24 Milton Drive, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Senior 55+ upscale living at the Renaissance. Raphael model - over 1800 square feet - on the pond. New landscaping, freshly painted.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
12 Independence Court
12 Independence Court, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Ready to move in 3 story clean freshly painted townhouse with fireplace, new flooring in desirable Three Pence Complex.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
527 Sophee Lane
527 Sophee Ln, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Beautiful Covington Village 55+ Adult Community. End unit, Caspian model. Two bedroom with 2 full baths. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, 42'' cabinets and opens up to the living room.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
138 Brookfield Drive
138 Brookfield Drive, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1792 sqft
Look no further! Beautiful Spacious 3 Bedroom, 21/2 Bath END UNIT in MOVE IN CONDITION. Located conveniently near the Pool, Shopping, Restaurants, School/NYC Commuter Bus Stops. First Floor features hardwood flooring and 2 large box bay windows.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
100 Primrose Lane
100 Primrose Lane, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Beautifully redone condo with basement.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
331 Brookfield Drive
331 Brookfield Drive, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
Great Townhouse in Excellent Condition. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and transportation.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1882 Lanes Mill Road
1882 Lanes Mill Road, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
LOOK NO FURTHER THIS BEAUTIFUL UPDATED TOWNHOUSE boasts 2 nice size BEDROOMS, 1.5 BATHROOMS , FULL FINISHED BASEMENT WITH A LAUDRY ROOM.

Median Rent in Lakewood

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Lakewood is $1,489, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,774.
Studio
$1,341
1 Bed
$1,489
2 Beds
$1,774
3+ Beds
$2,288
City GuideLakewood
"Well Billy slammed on his coaster brakes, and said 'Anybody wanna go up on Greasy Lake? It's about a mile down on the dark side of Route 88'...." (- Bruce Springsteen "Spirit in the Night.")

Was the Boss talking about Lakewood? Well, Route 88 does have a downtown junction with another roadway made famous in a Springsteen song, Highway 9, in "Born to Run." Lakewood Township in Ocean County, New Jersey has a population of around 94,000 people. It saw an increase of over 50 percent between the 2000 and 2010 Census counts. But alas, it's not rapid growth that the quote "oh, the humanity," relates to. It was May 6, 1937, when the huge outline of the Graf Zeppelin Hindenburg circled over Lakewood as the captain waited for better weather before attempting to land at the nearby Lakehurst Naval Air Station. The rest, as they say, is history.

What's All the Fuss About?

The city was an early vacation destination for New Yorkers in the early part of the 20th Century because of the climate, picturesque Lake Carasaljo, and it's proximity to the Jersey Shore. The Rockefeller family had an estate in Lakewood that is now Ocean County Park. The Lakewood BlueClaws are a single-A minor-league baseball team that plays in town, should your claw desire to turn from crab cakes to baseball. Affiliated with the nearby Philadelphia Phillies, the BlueClaws play at the nearly 7,000-seat FirstEnergy Park, which was also the site for the 2013 South Atlantic League All-Star Game. Everything that makes the Jersey Shore one of the most popular beach areas in the world is just a short drive away, while New York City and Philadelphia can each be reached in about an hour.

A big reason for the recent influx of people in Lakewood is because it is home to Beth Madrash Govoha, one of the largest Yeshivas in the world that is just one of many in the township. Students and families come for the study opportunities and stay in Lakewood. The fast growth means a high percentage of newer properties available for rent. Large multi-unit apartment buildings with modern amenities are common, and usually feature well-kept, modern landscaping. Hey, who wants to mow a lawn anyway? That said, there are a lot of homes for rent as well, with nearly a third of all single-family homes being occupied by renters in the city.

Deciding Where to Call Home

Lakewood Township is made up of several distinct neighborhoods, each with their own flavor. Large industrial parks intertwine with the community and provide thousands of jobs. Working locally can mean getting rid of a long commute. Surely that is something to think about when looking for a place to rent. With so many choices, it's easier to take the time to find the perfect apartment for rent to suit your lifestyle.

Fairway Views: Live the golf course life when you rent a condo or apartment near the Woodlake Country Club in the northeastern part of town close to Ocean County Park. Grab your clubs and get your golf on, then explore a hiking path in the park. Georgian Court College and Ocean County Junior College will feed your hunger to learn. On the other side of town, the massive Lakewood Club and Pine Park offer similar leisure activities.$$$$

Cedar Bridge:Extending east from Lake Manetta along the boulevard of the same name, the Cedar Bridge area is one of the more established neighborhoods where you will find leafy streets and mature landscaping intermingled with newer construction. It's possible to find apartments offering all bills paid as an inclusion to the monthly rent, especially in some of the smaller complexes.$$$

South Lakewood: This area has one of the lowest average commute times in America at about 13 minutes. Now that's a big draw, with gas prices jumping. Some good and tempting restaurant alternatives make getting back to your part of town earlier and even bigger draw. At the south end of this part of the community is yet another place to take to the links, the Eagle Ridge Golf Club.$$

A Country Place: While it's not exactly down in the Holler, the southwestern part of town is slightly less urban, but that's more a distinction of density than a declaration of wilderness. Complexes are mixed with larger homes and town homes. Finding a place might take longer due to a lower vacancy rate than the rest of Lakewood.$$$$

Coventry Square: It's an older part of town, with many of the buildings constructed from 1940 to 1970. That offers a fairly broad spectrum of renting opportunities, even if you aren't going to see as many big complexes with hundreds of units. Taking some time to research what's available can really pay off with a nice place to live. $$$

Town Center: The downtown area is mostly made up of rental units featuring studios and one or two bedroom apartments. It's home to a large number of students and people working from home, making it quite different from areas more accustomed to 9-5 workers coming home at the same time. The Town Center has more of an established environment and consequently has a slightly higher crime rate than surrounding areas but is still safe in the context of nearby larger cities. $$

Living in Lakewood

Lakewood is a fairly conservative town. They don't roll up the sidewalks at dusk, but it's not the place for someone looking to sample the kind of nightlife the big cities of the region have. It's not The Stepford Wives either. Call Lakewood an average American mid-size city that is located very conveniently near to great recreation and cultural opportunities. If you are commuting very far, it is close to coastal cities like Asbury Park, Toms River, and Point Pleasant. Outstanding natural areas like Island Beach, Potters Creek, and Good Luck Point provide green space diversions and beach lounging. The area went to work quickly to recover from Super Storm Sandy in 2012, but there is still some cleanup going on in low lying areas. The city has all the expected chain eateries and unique options bringing the flavors of the Old Country. Small delis cater to specific tastes and sports pubs provide the chance to get together with friends for the big game.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Lakewood?
In Lakewood, the median rent is $1,341 for a studio, $1,489 for a 1-bedroom, $1,774 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,288 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Lakewood, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Lakewood?
Some of the colleges located in the Lakewood area include LIU Brooklyn, Kean University, Princeton University, Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology, and Brooklyn Law School. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Lakewood?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lakewood from include Brooklyn, Queens, Elizabeth, Staten Island, and New Brunswick.

