288 Apartments for rent in Lakewood, NJ
Was the Boss talking about Lakewood? Well, Route 88 does have a downtown junction with another roadway made famous in a Springsteen song, Highway 9, in "Born to Run." Lakewood Township in Ocean County, New Jersey has a population of around 94,000 people. It saw an increase of over 50 percent between the 2000 and 2010 Census counts. But alas, it's not rapid growth that the quote "oh, the humanity," relates to. It was May 6, 1937, when the huge outline of the Graf Zeppelin Hindenburg circled over Lakewood as the captain waited for better weather before attempting to land at the nearby Lakehurst Naval Air Station. The rest, as they say, is history.
The city was an early vacation destination for New Yorkers in the early part of the 20th Century because of the climate, picturesque Lake Carasaljo, and it's proximity to the Jersey Shore. The Rockefeller family had an estate in Lakewood that is now Ocean County Park. The Lakewood BlueClaws are a single-A minor-league baseball team that plays in town, should your claw desire to turn from crab cakes to baseball. Affiliated with the nearby Philadelphia Phillies, the BlueClaws play at the nearly 7,000-seat FirstEnergy Park, which was also the site for the 2013 South Atlantic League All-Star Game. Everything that makes the Jersey Shore one of the most popular beach areas in the world is just a short drive away, while New York City and Philadelphia can each be reached in about an hour.
A big reason for the recent influx of people in Lakewood is because it is home to Beth Madrash Govoha, one of the largest Yeshivas in the world that is just one of many in the township. Students and families come for the study opportunities and stay in Lakewood. The fast growth means a high percentage of newer properties available for rent. Large multi-unit apartment buildings with modern amenities are common, and usually feature well-kept, modern landscaping. Hey, who wants to mow a lawn anyway? That said, there are a lot of homes for rent as well, with nearly a third of all single-family homes being occupied by renters in the city.
Lakewood Township is made up of several distinct neighborhoods, each with their own flavor. Large industrial parks intertwine with the community and provide thousands of jobs. Working locally can mean getting rid of a long commute. Surely that is something to think about when looking for a place to rent. With so many choices, it's easier to take the time to find the perfect apartment for rent to suit your lifestyle.
Fairway Views: Live the golf course life when you rent a condo or apartment near the Woodlake Country Club in the northeastern part of town close to Ocean County Park. Grab your clubs and get your golf on, then explore a hiking path in the park. Georgian Court College and Ocean County Junior College will feed your hunger to learn. On the other side of town, the massive Lakewood Club and Pine Park offer similar leisure activities.$$$$
Cedar Bridge:Extending east from Lake Manetta along the boulevard of the same name, the Cedar Bridge area is one of the more established neighborhoods where you will find leafy streets and mature landscaping intermingled with newer construction. It's possible to find apartments offering all bills paid as an inclusion to the monthly rent, especially in some of the smaller complexes.$$$
South Lakewood: This area has one of the lowest average commute times in America at about 13 minutes. Now that's a big draw, with gas prices jumping. Some good and tempting restaurant alternatives make getting back to your part of town earlier and even bigger draw. At the south end of this part of the community is yet another place to take to the links, the Eagle Ridge Golf Club.$$
A Country Place: While it's not exactly down in the Holler, the southwestern part of town is slightly less urban, but that's more a distinction of density than a declaration of wilderness. Complexes are mixed with larger homes and town homes. Finding a place might take longer due to a lower vacancy rate than the rest of Lakewood.$$$$
Coventry Square: It's an older part of town, with many of the buildings constructed from 1940 to 1970. That offers a fairly broad spectrum of renting opportunities, even if you aren't going to see as many big complexes with hundreds of units. Taking some time to research what's available can really pay off with a nice place to live. $$$
Town Center: The downtown area is mostly made up of rental units featuring studios and one or two bedroom apartments. It's home to a large number of students and people working from home, making it quite different from areas more accustomed to 9-5 workers coming home at the same time. The Town Center has more of an established environment and consequently has a slightly higher crime rate than surrounding areas but is still safe in the context of nearby larger cities. $$
Lakewood is a fairly conservative town. They don't roll up the sidewalks at dusk, but it's not the place for someone looking to sample the kind of nightlife the big cities of the region have. It's not The Stepford Wives either. Call Lakewood an average American mid-size city that is located very conveniently near to great recreation and cultural opportunities. If you are commuting very far, it is close to coastal cities like Asbury Park, Toms River, and Point Pleasant. Outstanding natural areas like Island Beach, Potters Creek, and Good Luck Point provide green space diversions and beach lounging. The area went to work quickly to recover from Super Storm Sandy in 2012, but there is still some cleanup going on in low lying areas. The city has all the expected chain eateries and unique options bringing the flavors of the Old Country. Small delis cater to specific tastes and sports pubs provide the chance to get together with friends for the big game.