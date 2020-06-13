288 Apartments for rent in Lakewood, NJ

Deciding Where to Call Home

Lakewood Township is made up of several distinct neighborhoods, each with their own flavor. Large industrial parks intertwine with the community and provide thousands of jobs. Working locally can mean getting rid of a long commute. Surely that is something to think about when looking for a place to rent. With so many choices, it's easier to take the time to find the perfect apartment for rent to suit your lifestyle.

Fairway Views: Live the golf course life when you rent a condo or apartment near the Woodlake Country Club in the northeastern part of town close to Ocean County Park. Grab your clubs and get your golf on, then explore a hiking path in the park. Georgian Court College and Ocean County Junior College will feed your hunger to learn. On the other side of town, the massive Lakewood Club and Pine Park offer similar leisure activities.$$$$

Cedar Bridge:Extending east from Lake Manetta along the boulevard of the same name, the Cedar Bridge area is one of the more established neighborhoods where you will find leafy streets and mature landscaping intermingled with newer construction. It's possible to find apartments offering all bills paid as an inclusion to the monthly rent, especially in some of the smaller complexes.$$$

South Lakewood: This area has one of the lowest average commute times in America at about 13 minutes. Now that's a big draw, with gas prices jumping. Some good and tempting restaurant alternatives make getting back to your part of town earlier and even bigger draw. At the south end of this part of the community is yet another place to take to the links, the Eagle Ridge Golf Club.$$

A Country Place: While it's not exactly down in the Holler, the southwestern part of town is slightly less urban, but that's more a distinction of density than a declaration of wilderness. Complexes are mixed with larger homes and town homes. Finding a place might take longer due to a lower vacancy rate than the rest of Lakewood.$$$$

Coventry Square: It's an older part of town, with many of the buildings constructed from 1940 to 1970. That offers a fairly broad spectrum of renting opportunities, even if you aren't going to see as many big complexes with hundreds of units. Taking some time to research what's available can really pay off with a nice place to live. $$$

Town Center: The downtown area is mostly made up of rental units featuring studios and one or two bedroom apartments. It's home to a large number of students and people working from home, making it quite different from areas more accustomed to 9-5 workers coming home at the same time. The Town Center has more of an established environment and consequently has a slightly higher crime rate than surrounding areas but is still safe in the context of nearby larger cities. $$