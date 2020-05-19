All apartments in Lake Como
Find more places like 508 North Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Como, NJ
/
508 North Boulevard
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:29 AM

508 North Boulevard

508 North Boulevard · (732) 530-1500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lake Como
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

508 North Boulevard, Lake Como, NJ 07719
Lake Como

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$25,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Fantastic summer rental for the month of August in the beach town of Lake Como, New Jersey. Fully furnished, fully equipped, 4 bedroom, 3 bath home overlooking picturesque Lake Como and Spring Lake on a lovely cul-de-sac location - only a short walk to the beach. The home features an open floor plan, eat in kitchen with granite countertops and SS appliances. Beautifully appointed master bedroom with en suite with king bed and balcony with lake view. Also features 2 bedrooms with queen beds and an office with pull-out sofa. Sleeps 8 comfortably. Home is equipped with central air, ceiling fans, patio area with gas grill and 2 car garage. Plenty of parking. No pets, no smoking, no exceptions. Available August 1 thru August 31, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 North Boulevard have any available units?
508 North Boulevard has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 508 North Boulevard have?
Some of 508 North Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 North Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
508 North Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 North Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 508 North Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Como.
Does 508 North Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 508 North Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 508 North Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 508 North Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 North Boulevard have a pool?
No, 508 North Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 508 North Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 508 North Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 508 North Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 508 North Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 508 North Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 508 North Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 508 North Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Como 1 BedroomsLake Como 2 Bedrooms
Lake Como Apartments with ParkingLake Como Furnished Apartments
Lake Como Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJKearny, NJ
Lakewood, NJPlainfield, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJIsland Park, NYWoodmere, NYBay Park, NYBrowns Mills, NJOcean Acres, NJGarwood, NJ
Princeton Meadows, NJMorganville, NJAsbury Park, NJBeach Haven West, NJHewlett, NYFranklin Park, NJRobertsville, NJLincroft, NJOceanside, NYWanamassa, NJManasquan, NJOcean Gate, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity