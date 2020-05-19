508 North Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Fantastic summer rental for the month of August in the beach town of Lake Como, New Jersey. Fully furnished, fully equipped, 4 bedroom, 3 bath home overlooking picturesque Lake Como and Spring Lake on a lovely cul-de-sac location - only a short walk to the beach. The home features an open floor plan, eat in kitchen with granite countertops and SS appliances. Beautifully appointed master bedroom with en suite with king bed and balcony with lake view. Also features 2 bedrooms with queen beds and an office with pull-out sofa. Sleeps 8 comfortably. Home is equipped with central air, ceiling fans, patio area with gas grill and 2 car garage. Plenty of parking. No pets, no smoking, no exceptions. Available August 1 thru August 31, 2020.