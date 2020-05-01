All apartments in Keansburg
Last updated May 1 2020 at 8:43 PM

81 Ramsey Avenue

81 Ramsey Avenue · (732) 671-1000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

81 Ramsey Avenue, Keansburg, NJ 07734

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2135 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautifully Renovated 4/5 Bedroom Single Family Home with Living Room, Huge Tiled Family Room, Large Eat-In Kitchen, Laundry Room, Full Bath and 3 Bedrooms on the First Floor~2nd Floor has a Play Room/Second Family Room Bedroom and Bonus Room plus another Full Bathroom~The Kitchen has white cabinets, Dishwasher, Oven and Refrigerator~Carpet in Living Room and Bedrooms~Just a few blocks to the Elementary School (same street)~Close to the Beach, Amusement Park and easy access to NYC and North Jersey commuting transportation~Bus stops around the corner, Train station is just a 10 minute ride and Ferry is just a few short miles away~Check it out it won't be around long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81 Ramsey Avenue have any available units?
81 Ramsey Avenue has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 81 Ramsey Avenue have?
Some of 81 Ramsey Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 81 Ramsey Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
81 Ramsey Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81 Ramsey Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 81 Ramsey Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keansburg.
Does 81 Ramsey Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 81 Ramsey Avenue does offer parking.
Does 81 Ramsey Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 81 Ramsey Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 81 Ramsey Avenue have a pool?
No, 81 Ramsey Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 81 Ramsey Avenue have accessible units?
No, 81 Ramsey Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 81 Ramsey Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 81 Ramsey Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 81 Ramsey Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 81 Ramsey Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
