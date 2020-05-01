81 Ramsey Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Beautifully Renovated 4/5 Bedroom Single Family Home with Living Room, Huge Tiled Family Room, Large Eat-In Kitchen, Laundry Room, Full Bath and 3 Bedrooms on the First Floor~2nd Floor has a Play Room/Second Family Room Bedroom and Bonus Room plus another Full Bathroom~The Kitchen has white cabinets, Dishwasher, Oven and Refrigerator~Carpet in Living Room and Bedrooms~Just a few blocks to the Elementary School (same street)~Close to the Beach, Amusement Park and easy access to NYC and North Jersey commuting transportation~Bus stops around the corner, Train station is just a 10 minute ride and Ferry is just a few short miles away~Check it out it won't be around long.