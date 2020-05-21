41 Seabreeze Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill garage

For Rent! Hurry to this 3 story 0ne car garage home located in the up and coming area of keansburg which features 3 bedrooms with walk-in closets, 1.5 Bath,. Walk up to the living room which leads to an open porch. The eat-in kitchen is spacious for all your family gatherings. The basement has a large bonus room with a separate entrance which could be used as a 4th bedroom, man cave or game room. Backyard is fully fenced in for kids to play or having the summer barbecues. Close to all transportations, Parkway, Hwy 36 and 35. Come and make this home yours!!