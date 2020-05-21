All apartments in Keansburg
Last updated May 21 2020 at 11:47 AM

41 Seabreeze Way

41 Seabreeze Way · (732) 747-8846
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

41 Seabreeze Way, Keansburg, NJ 07734

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
For Rent! Hurry to this 3 story 0ne car garage home located in the up and coming area of keansburg which features 3 bedrooms with walk-in closets, 1.5 Bath,. Walk up to the living room which leads to an open porch. The eat-in kitchen is spacious for all your family gatherings. The basement has a large bonus room with a separate entrance which could be used as a 4th bedroom, man cave or game room. Backyard is fully fenced in for kids to play or having the summer barbecues. Close to all transportations, Parkway, Hwy 36 and 35. Come and make this home yours!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 Seabreeze Way have any available units?
41 Seabreeze Way has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 41 Seabreeze Way have?
Some of 41 Seabreeze Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 Seabreeze Way currently offering any rent specials?
41 Seabreeze Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Seabreeze Way pet-friendly?
No, 41 Seabreeze Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keansburg.
Does 41 Seabreeze Way offer parking?
Yes, 41 Seabreeze Way does offer parking.
Does 41 Seabreeze Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 41 Seabreeze Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Seabreeze Way have a pool?
No, 41 Seabreeze Way does not have a pool.
Does 41 Seabreeze Way have accessible units?
No, 41 Seabreeze Way does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Seabreeze Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41 Seabreeze Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 41 Seabreeze Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 41 Seabreeze Way does not have units with air conditioning.
