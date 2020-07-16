All apartments in Hunterdon County
199 Old Turnpike Road
199 Old Turnpike Road

199 Old Turnpike Road · (908) 975-9756
Location

199 Old Turnpike Road, Hunterdon County, NJ 07830

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
Pristine home on scenic country road with rare blend of elegance & warmth; gorgeous entry, open floor plan, gourmet kit, 1st fl. office & laundry, newly updated Master bath, perfect for NYC commuters. Well conceived, open floor plan, generous windows, HW floors downstairs; elegant formal 2 story foyer; spacious EIK w/granite counters & island w/breakfast bar, sliding glass doors to private stone patio overlooking mature plantings & spacious backyard; bright sunroom w/plentiful windows, huge MBR with newly renovated en suite bath, w/jetted tub & shower, two walk in closets & large separate room that could be a sitting room, nursery, office or exercise room. Real stucco exterior freshly painted; whole house generator. Minutes from Rt. 78. Perfect for NYC commuters. Also available for sale. No pets. No smokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

