75 LIBERTY PL
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

75 LIBERTY PL

75 Liberty Place · (201) 396-8447
Location

75 Liberty Place, Hudson County, NJ 07086

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
some paid utils
range
2 Bedrooms with 1.5 Bathrooms between Blvd East and Park Avenue on second floor of of private 3 Family house.. Large Master Bedroom, large wrap around living room and dining room. Kitchen with dishwasher, refrigerator, gas oven range. Washer and dryer in unit, ceiling fans throughout, shared use of yard, hardwood floors. 1 block to all NYC transportation via jitneys, buses. Close by to waterfront light rail to Hoboken & Jersey City, and Port Imperial Ferry to downtown and midtown Manhattan. Close to shopping on Park Avenue. $1800 per month plus utilities paid by tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 LIBERTY PL have any available units?
75 LIBERTY PL has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 75 LIBERTY PL have?
Some of 75 LIBERTY PL's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 LIBERTY PL currently offering any rent specials?
75 LIBERTY PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 LIBERTY PL pet-friendly?
No, 75 LIBERTY PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hudson County.
Does 75 LIBERTY PL offer parking?
No, 75 LIBERTY PL does not offer parking.
Does 75 LIBERTY PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 75 LIBERTY PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 LIBERTY PL have a pool?
No, 75 LIBERTY PL does not have a pool.
Does 75 LIBERTY PL have accessible units?
No, 75 LIBERTY PL does not have accessible units.
Does 75 LIBERTY PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 75 LIBERTY PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 75 LIBERTY PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 75 LIBERTY PL does not have units with air conditioning.
