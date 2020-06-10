25 KINGSWOOD RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

Spectacular Hudson River, Manhattan Views in the Exclusive Weehawken Kings Bluff high atop from this amazing home with Complete Privacy. Minutes from Manhattan, but in the Luxury of your own Enclave, this Weehawken Beauty includes a Koi Pond, Fountains, Built-in Outdoor Bar & Grill, Infinity pool, Spa and Deck, Italian marble entryway, Sub Zero Wolf stove, Onyx Eat In Kitchen and Island, Wine Fridge, Wine Cellar, Wood burning Fireplace, Incredible Panoramic Views from Hudson Bay to the Upper West Side. Fresh air, Open Skies, and Amazing living are just some of the details in this stunner! A Must See!