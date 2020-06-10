All apartments in Hudson County
Last updated May 20 2020 at 12:40 AM

25 KINGSWOOD RD

25 Kingswood Rd · (201) 478-6700
Location

25 Kingswood Rd, Hudson County, NJ 07086

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$8,400

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Spectacular Hudson River, Manhattan Views in the Exclusive Weehawken Kings Bluff high atop from this amazing home with Complete Privacy. Minutes from Manhattan, but in the Luxury of your own Enclave, this Weehawken Beauty includes a Koi Pond, Fountains, Built-in Outdoor Bar & Grill, Infinity pool, Spa and Deck, Italian marble entryway, Sub Zero Wolf stove, Onyx Eat In Kitchen and Island, Wine Fridge, Wine Cellar, Wood burning Fireplace, Incredible Panoramic Views from Hudson Bay to the Upper West Side. Fresh air, Open Skies, and Amazing living are just some of the details in this stunner! A Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

