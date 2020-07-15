120 PARKVIEW AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage bbq/grill oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Commuter's Dream! 1/2 Blk. off Blvd East to Buses/Vans & Shuttle to the Ferry & Light Rail. This charming home offers 2 sizable Bedrms. (10'x13' & 9' x13'), Din.Rm. Liv.Rm., and Bonus Sun Rm. that can be an office/bedroom. Washer/Dryer in Unit. Access to a lovely backyard 25' x 25' to enjoy a BBQ or relaxing. 1 Car Garage is available at $200/mo. The apt has been freshly painted and beautiful wood floors were refinished, also new windows were just installed. Come take a look , you wont be sorry. Interview and Credit check required. Before showing Realtors & potential Tenants must sign the form"Home Showing Acknowledgement for Covit 19", to be emailed by Listing agent.