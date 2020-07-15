All apartments in Hudson County
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:25 AM

120 PARKVIEW AVE

120 Parkview Avenue · (201) 568-5668
Location

120 Parkview Avenue, Hudson County, NJ 07086

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Commuter's Dream! 1/2 Blk. off Blvd East to Buses/Vans & Shuttle to the Ferry & Light Rail. This charming home offers 2 sizable Bedrms. (10'x13' & 9' x13'), Din.Rm. Liv.Rm., and Bonus Sun Rm. that can be an office/bedroom. Washer/Dryer in Unit. Access to a lovely backyard 25' x 25' to enjoy a BBQ or relaxing. 1 Car Garage is available at $200/mo. The apt has been freshly painted and beautiful wood floors were refinished, also new windows were just installed. Come take a look , you wont be sorry. Interview and Credit check required. Before showing Realtors & potential Tenants must sign the form"Home Showing Acknowledgement for Covit 19", to be emailed by Listing agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 PARKVIEW AVE have any available units?
120 PARKVIEW AVE has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 120 PARKVIEW AVE have?
Some of 120 PARKVIEW AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 PARKVIEW AVE currently offering any rent specials?
120 PARKVIEW AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 PARKVIEW AVE pet-friendly?
No, 120 PARKVIEW AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hudson County.
Does 120 PARKVIEW AVE offer parking?
Yes, 120 PARKVIEW AVE offers parking.
Does 120 PARKVIEW AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 PARKVIEW AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 PARKVIEW AVE have a pool?
No, 120 PARKVIEW AVE does not have a pool.
Does 120 PARKVIEW AVE have accessible units?
No, 120 PARKVIEW AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 120 PARKVIEW AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 PARKVIEW AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 PARKVIEW AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 PARKVIEW AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
