106 MAPLE ST
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:20 AM

106 MAPLE ST

106 Maple St · (201) 396-8447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

106 Maple St, Hudson County, NJ 07086

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 718 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Don't miss this beautiful, renovated 2 bed/1 bath condo on lovely, tree-lined Maple Street in Weehawken. Available September 1st. Minutes from Hoboken and easy access to NYC and the NJ highways, this bright, spacious home is just one flight up in an immaculate 6 unit building. It features high ceilings with recessed lighting, Central Air, hardwood floors throughout and even a cozy dining alcove. Master bedroom has two closets. Three exposures provide fantastic natural light in all rooms. The modern kitchen has a large window, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, including both a dishwasher and microwave. Enjoy the luxury and convenience of a suburban-style laundry room, with a full-size washer/dryer and plenty of additional space. Included in the rent is your own locked & secure Storage Space in the basement. Extremely convenient and clean. With so many wonderful features, this property is a fantastic and super-practical place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 MAPLE ST have any available units?
106 MAPLE ST has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 106 MAPLE ST have?
Some of 106 MAPLE ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 MAPLE ST currently offering any rent specials?
106 MAPLE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 MAPLE ST pet-friendly?
No, 106 MAPLE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hudson County.
Does 106 MAPLE ST offer parking?
No, 106 MAPLE ST does not offer parking.
Does 106 MAPLE ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 106 MAPLE ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 MAPLE ST have a pool?
No, 106 MAPLE ST does not have a pool.
Does 106 MAPLE ST have accessible units?
No, 106 MAPLE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 106 MAPLE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 MAPLE ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 106 MAPLE ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 106 MAPLE ST has units with air conditioning.
