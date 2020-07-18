106 MAPLE ST

Amenities

Don't miss this beautiful, renovated 2 bed/1 bath condo on lovely, tree-lined Maple Street in Weehawken. Available September 1st. Minutes from Hoboken and easy access to NYC and the NJ highways, this bright, spacious home is just one flight up in an immaculate 6 unit building. It features high ceilings with recessed lighting, Central Air, hardwood floors throughout and even a cozy dining alcove. Master bedroom has two closets. Three exposures provide fantastic natural light in all rooms. The modern kitchen has a large window, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, including both a dishwasher and microwave. Enjoy the luxury and convenience of a suburban-style laundry room, with a full-size washer/dryer and plenty of additional space. Included in the rent is your own locked & secure Storage Space in the basement. Extremely convenient and clean. With so many wonderful features, this property is a fantastic and super-practical place to call home.