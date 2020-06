Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Join the Active Adult Community of Holiday City Berkeley! Great Yellowstone Model on a nice corner lot with newer updated kitchen, appliances and flooring. Large living room/dining room and den off kitchen with sliders to back yard. Move right in and enjoy all the amenities that the Holiday City Berkeley Community has to offer. Available immediately. Please, no smokers, no pets.