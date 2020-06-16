All apartments in Haddonfield
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:49 PM

129 ELLIS STREET

129 Ellis Street · No Longer Available
Location

129 Ellis Street, Haddonfield, NJ 08033

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Open floor plan and totally renovated last year! Great Room concept allows you to watch TV (above a wood burning fireplace) while cooking in the kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout the first level. Beautiful open staircase when you walk into the foyer. New kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tumbled travertine marble floors, and granite countertop. Luxury amenities include a coffered ceiling, USB charging outlets on the counter, garbage disposal, 6 inch baseboards, soft close cabinets, and TV wiring above the fireplace with no visible cords! 2019 improvements include new HVAC system, washer and dryer, hot water heater, bedroom carpeting, tile, hardwood floors throughout and all new appliances. Large closets in two of the three bedrooms. All lights are high efficiency LED. Location, Location, Location! Seven blocks to the Patco High Speed Line to Center City, three blocks to the center of Haddonfield with endless shopping and restaurants, two blocks to the little league sports fields, and three blocks to Haddonfield High School and only a one mile drive to major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 ELLIS STREET have any available units?
129 ELLIS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haddonfield, NJ.
What amenities does 129 ELLIS STREET have?
Some of 129 ELLIS STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 ELLIS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
129 ELLIS STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 ELLIS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 129 ELLIS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Haddonfield.
Does 129 ELLIS STREET offer parking?
No, 129 ELLIS STREET does not offer parking.
Does 129 ELLIS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 129 ELLIS STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 ELLIS STREET have a pool?
No, 129 ELLIS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 129 ELLIS STREET have accessible units?
No, 129 ELLIS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 129 ELLIS STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 129 ELLIS STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 129 ELLIS STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 129 ELLIS STREET has units with air conditioning.
