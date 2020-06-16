129 ELLIS STREET

Amenities

Open floor plan and totally renovated last year! Great Room concept allows you to watch TV (above a wood burning fireplace) while cooking in the kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout the first level. Beautiful open staircase when you walk into the foyer. New kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tumbled travertine marble floors, and granite countertop. Luxury amenities include a coffered ceiling, USB charging outlets on the counter, garbage disposal, 6 inch baseboards, soft close cabinets, and TV wiring above the fireplace with no visible cords! 2019 improvements include new HVAC system, washer and dryer, hot water heater, bedroom carpeting, tile, hardwood floors throughout and all new appliances. Large closets in two of the three bedrooms. All lights are high efficiency LED. Location, Location, Location! Seven blocks to the Patco High Speed Line to Center City, three blocks to the center of Haddonfield with endless shopping and restaurants, two blocks to the little league sports fields, and three blocks to Haddonfield High School and only a one mile drive to major highways.