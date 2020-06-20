925 SOCIETY HILL

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Updated 2 Bedroom 3 full bath unit with lower level finished basement (family room). Main level has 2 bedrooms ,2 full baths, kitchen,great room with dining area and deck Lower level has family room , walk in closet, storage room full bath and second closet. Basement (Family room) with full bath makes it the perfect office ,den or room for guests. There is a one garage attached garage with entry into the unit with garage door opener. . Kitchen has 1 year old refrigerator, dishwasher ,ceiling fan, electric stove ,exhaust fan and garbage disposal. Living room has fireplace and door to deck. Master bedroom with large walk in closet and master bath. Bathrooms have large vanities and hall bath has 1 year old washer and 1 year old dryer. Community offers a luxurious lifestyle with clubhouse, playground, beautifully landscaped grounds ,2 swimming pools,a common area with barbecues ,tennis and basketball courts, kiddy pool, and pathways for leisurely strolls. Pets are welcome Don't worry about landscaping, snow removal, cleaning leaves and landscaping as the association takes care of all these jobs.Easy commute to philly with nearby stores markets and restaurants. Won't last long!!!! Also for sale