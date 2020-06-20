All apartments in Greentree
925 SOCIETY HILL
Last updated May 29 2020 at 9:46 AM

925 SOCIETY HILL

925 Society Hill · (856) 956-3370
Location

925 Society Hill, Greentree, NJ 08003

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1362 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Updated 2 Bedroom 3 full bath unit with lower level finished basement (family room). Main level has 2 bedrooms ,2 full baths, kitchen,great room with dining area and deck Lower level has family room , walk in closet, storage room full bath and second closet. Basement (Family room) with full bath makes it the perfect office ,den or room for guests. There is a one garage attached garage with entry into the unit with garage door opener. . Kitchen has 1 year old refrigerator, dishwasher ,ceiling fan, electric stove ,exhaust fan and garbage disposal. Living room has fireplace and door to deck. Master bedroom with large walk in closet and master bath. Bathrooms have large vanities and hall bath has 1 year old washer and 1 year old dryer. Community offers a luxurious lifestyle with clubhouse, playground, beautifully landscaped grounds ,2 swimming pools,a common area with barbecues ,tennis and basketball courts, kiddy pool, and pathways for leisurely strolls. Pets are welcome Don't worry about landscaping, snow removal, cleaning leaves and landscaping as the association takes care of all these jobs.Easy commute to philly with nearby stores markets and restaurants. Won't last long!!!! Also for sale

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 925 SOCIETY HILL have any available units?
925 SOCIETY HILL has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 925 SOCIETY HILL have?
Some of 925 SOCIETY HILL's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 925 SOCIETY HILL currently offering any rent specials?
925 SOCIETY HILL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 SOCIETY HILL pet-friendly?
Yes, 925 SOCIETY HILL is pet friendly.
Does 925 SOCIETY HILL offer parking?
Yes, 925 SOCIETY HILL does offer parking.
Does 925 SOCIETY HILL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 925 SOCIETY HILL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 SOCIETY HILL have a pool?
Yes, 925 SOCIETY HILL has a pool.
Does 925 SOCIETY HILL have accessible units?
No, 925 SOCIETY HILL does not have accessible units.
Does 925 SOCIETY HILL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 925 SOCIETY HILL has units with dishwashers.
Does 925 SOCIETY HILL have units with air conditioning?
No, 925 SOCIETY HILL does not have units with air conditioning.
