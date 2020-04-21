20 SOMERSET AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities hot tub

Spacious split level boasting amazing features all through. An open and airy layout perfect for gatherings and leisure living! Hard wood floors expand through a large LR. Arched entry to an updated kitchen offers plenty of storage, granite counters,tiled backsplash, SS appl & more. Set a dinette to your taste in the DR. On the ground lvl, FR is the place to relax & unwind! BR w/plush carpet that matches the neutrally painted walls allows a move in ready pallet. Laundry rm & full bath complete the lower lvl. Upper lvl holds 3 sizable BRs, each furnished w/lighted ceilings fans. Full bath finishes the home. Outdoor entertaining is effortless. Huge yard equip w/luxurious spa, patio, storage shed-all fenced in. Great Schools & Prime Location! Mins to major rds, shopping & more!