20 SOMERSET AVE

Amenities
Spacious split level boasting amazing features all through. An open and airy layout perfect for gatherings and leisure living! Hard wood floors expand through a large LR. Arched entry to an updated kitchen offers plenty of storage, granite counters,tiled backsplash, SS appl & more. Set a dinette to your taste in the DR. On the ground lvl, FR is the place to relax & unwind! BR w/plush carpet that matches the neutrally painted walls allows a move in ready pallet. Laundry rm & full bath complete the lower lvl. Upper lvl holds 3 sizable BRs, each furnished w/lighted ceilings fans. Full bath finishes the home. Outdoor entertaining is effortless. Huge yard equip w/luxurious spa, patio, storage shed-all fenced in. Great Schools & Prime Location! Mins to major rds, shopping & more!