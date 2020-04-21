All apartments in Green Knoll
Last updated April 21 2020 at 2:29 PM

20 SOMERSET AVE

20 Somerset Avenue · (732) 382-0200
Location

20 Somerset Avenue, Green Knoll, NJ 08807
Green Knoll

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1344 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
Spacious split level boasting amazing features all through. An open and airy layout perfect for gatherings and leisure living! Hard wood floors expand through a large LR. Arched entry to an updated kitchen offers plenty of storage, granite counters,tiled backsplash, SS appl & more. Set a dinette to your taste in the DR. On the ground lvl, FR is the place to relax & unwind! BR w/plush carpet that matches the neutrally painted walls allows a move in ready pallet. Laundry rm & full bath complete the lower lvl. Upper lvl holds 3 sizable BRs, each furnished w/lighted ceilings fans. Full bath finishes the home. Outdoor entertaining is effortless. Huge yard equip w/luxurious spa, patio, storage shed-all fenced in. Great Schools & Prime Location! Mins to major rds, shopping & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

