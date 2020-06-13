96 Apartments for rent in Green Knoll, NJ

/
1 of 21
Green Knoll
1 Unit Available
181 CRESTVIEW RD
181 Crestview Road, Green Knoll, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
Bright & sunny end-unit townhouse with true 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The entire unit was just painted designer gray. New carpeting and new gray planking flooring has also been installed.
1 of 15
Green Knoll
1 Unit Available
260 HEDGEROW RD
260 Hedgerow Road, Green Knoll, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Pristine Unit featuring 2 Bedrooms+Office (can be used as 3rd bedroom),Large Living Rm w/Fireplace,Dining Room w/Cathedral Ceilings,Hardwood floors,Laundry on 2nd Flr,Spacious Master w/ Walk-in Closet & walkout Balcony,High Efficiency Furnace &
1 of 22
Green Knoll
1 Unit Available
20 SOMERSET AVE
20 Somerset Avenue, Green Knoll, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1344 sqft
Spacious split level boasting amazing features all through. An open and airy layout perfect for gatherings and leisure living! Hard wood floors expand through a large LR.
1 of 9
Green Knoll
1 Unit Available
569 N BRIDGE ST
569 N Bridge St, Green Knoll, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1930 sqft
Single family house with a circular driveway in Bridgewater School District. Freshly painted, upgraded utilities,granite counter tops,maple cabinets,center island in the kitchen.
1 of 13
1 Unit Available
19 TANSY CT
19 Tansy Court, Somerset County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Beautiful 1 Br first floor unit with private setting. Large kitchen, dinning room, and living Room. Home is recently painted. The bedroom is large with good size closet.
1 of 6
1 Unit Available
13 RAY CT
13 Ray Court, Somerset County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
This beautiful first floor unit with bamboo flooring. Large kitchen, dinning room, and living Room. The bedroom is large with good size closet.
1 of 21
1 Unit Available
142 W CLIFF ST
142 West Cliff Street, Somerville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Recently remodeled 3 bedroom 4 full bath Craftsman Style home. Gourmet kitchen boasts large center island, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops & recessed lighting. French doors from the kitchen lead to deck and private yard.
1 of 25
Martinsville
1 Unit Available
996 MAGNOLIA DR
996 Magnolia Drive, Martinsville, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
Gorgeous Luxury Home! Hi-end upgrades. 5 beds, 4.1 baths, 4-Car Garage. Finished Bsmnt w Kitchenette. 2-Stry Fam Rm w Fireplace. Luxury Kitchen, Pantry, Jenn-Air Applncs. Energy Efficnt. Good Schools.
1 of 20
1 Unit Available
63 E CLIFF ST
63 East Cliff Street, Somerville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
Walk to town, train, shopping and restaurants! Updated END unit townhome in the heart of Somerville. Abuts park with walking trails! Central air, stainless steelappliances and more. No smoking!
1 of 10
1 Unit Available
18 DARTMOUTH AVE, Apt 4A
18 Dartmouth Avenue, Finderne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Ideal Location! Newly beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom unit sits on first floor at the end of private road; overlooking pool, tennis & basketball courts & playground.
1 of 12
1 Unit Available
78 WENDOVER CT
78 Wendover Court, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Bright & sunny first floor,2 bed/2bath end unit.Direct access to garage from unit. Newer carpet in master bedroom. Newer stove.Slider to patio.Close to shopping & major commuting routes.No smoking.
1 of 17
1 Unit Available
82 MAYFIELD RD
82 Mayfield Road, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Painted & cleaned & ready for a new tenant! This 2 bedroom, 1 bath has wonderful natural light, vaulted ceiling in living room with gas fireplace opens to dining room, 1 bath with access from master bedroom with double closets, large deck with
1 of 10
1 Unit Available
100 W BROWN ST
100 West Brown Street, Somerville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Location! A few short blocks from trendy downtown Somerville, this spacious unit has fresh paint, HWD flrs, open flr plan, W/D hook-ups in basement, along with a designated storage area. Exclusive parking lot for tenants.
Verified
1 of 8
Bound Brook
15 Units Available
Bound Brook Apartments
73B Codrington Dr, Bound Brook, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,259
425 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
525 sqft
This community offers residents on-site parking, 24-hour emergency maintenance and a pet-friendly environment. Apartments include hardwood flooring, high-speed internet access, and free heat and hot water. Chimney Rock West and Codrington Park are both nearby.
Verified
1 of 15
28 Units Available
The Lena
100 River Park Dr, Raritan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,675
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. Pet-friendly community featuring pool, tennis court, clubhouse and business center. Short drive to Char Steakhouse for fine dining or to Raritan Valley Park for recreation.
Verified
1 of 10
11 Units Available
AVE Somerset
199 Pierce Street, Somerset, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,835
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1168 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Somerset for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
1 of 24
1 Unit Available
19 Woodward Lane
19 Woodward Lane, Somerset County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1396 sqft
Beautiful Clean 3BR Townhouse to live in. Top public schools in Basking Ridge NJ. Great community and facilities including club house, swimming pool, tennis court, play ground, etc. Plenty of parking spaces.
1 of 7
1 Unit Available
573 Bridgewater Ave
573 Bridgewater Avenue, Finderne, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1464 sqft
4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, renovated kitchen & backyard - Property Id: 292712 4 Bedroom / 2 bath / large living room / large backyard Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292712 Property Id 292712 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5828221)
1 of 7
South Bound Brook
1 Unit Available
15 Swing Bridge Lane
15 Swing Bridge Ln, South Bound Brook, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
2000 sqft
Luxury 2br Townhouse available - Property Id: 21586 Beautiful Canal Crossing townhome ready to move in.
1 of 13
1 Unit Available
269, N. 1-st, Ave. B
269 N 1st Ave, Manville, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1300 sqft
Lovely Cute, Spacious, Sunny, 2 Bdrms - Property Id: 45252 Live in style. Treasure your time in this special home.
1 of 11
1 Unit Available
508 Union Avenue
508 Union Avenue, Finderne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1000 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! Great 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment located in Bridgewater Twsp. Close all your shopping needs. Easy access to 287, 22 and 78. 1.4 miles to the Bridgewater train station and only 0.4 miles to the New York bus.
1 of 8
1 Unit Available
3107 ROUTE 22
3107 Rt, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
5 room freshly painted, wood floors newly refinished. 4 rooms, 2 bed rooms on main floor and additional living space - office and rec area in the basement. Spacious rear yard for recreation etc. Owner will plow driveway when snow exceed 3 inches.
1 of 16
1 Unit Available
52 1ST AVE
52 First Avenue, Raritan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
Nicely Renovated Â½ Duplex 3 Bedroom Apartment In Very Convenient Location.
1 of 17
1 Unit Available
1100 New Jersey 28
1100 Easton Turnpike, Somerset County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1000 sqft
Here's your chance to live in a charming fully-renovated cottage-like house in historic North Branch (on the border of Somerville & Branchburg). Why live in a tiny apt.
