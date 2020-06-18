181 CRESTVIEW RD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage playground basketball court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking playground garage

Bright & sunny end-unit townhouse with true 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The entire unit was just painted designer gray. New carpeting and new gray planking flooring has also been installed. The living room features a very high ceiling, a fireplace and a sliding door which opens to a cozy patio. Nicely sized dining area and kitchen. There are large windows throughout the townhouse to let in natural sunlight, plus an attached 1 car garage. The community features a scenic walking/biking trail, basketball court, playground and gatherings at the Pond. Very close to terrific restaurants and shopping. The unit has been professionally cleaned and is ready for immediate move in.