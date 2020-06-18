All apartments in Green Knoll
181 CRESTVIEW RD
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:08 AM

181 CRESTVIEW RD

181 Crestview Road · (908) 587-0090
Location

181 Crestview Road, Green Knoll, NJ 08807
Green Knoll

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,575

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
Bright & sunny end-unit townhouse with true 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The entire unit was just painted designer gray. New carpeting and new gray planking flooring has also been installed. The living room features a very high ceiling, a fireplace and a sliding door which opens to a cozy patio. Nicely sized dining area and kitchen. There are large windows throughout the townhouse to let in natural sunlight, plus an attached 1 car garage. The community features a scenic walking/biking trail, basketball court, playground and gatherings at the Pond. Very close to terrific restaurants and shopping. The unit has been professionally cleaned and is ready for immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 181 CRESTVIEW RD have any available units?
181 CRESTVIEW RD has a unit available for $2,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 181 CRESTVIEW RD have?
Some of 181 CRESTVIEW RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 181 CRESTVIEW RD currently offering any rent specials?
181 CRESTVIEW RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 181 CRESTVIEW RD pet-friendly?
No, 181 CRESTVIEW RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Green Knoll.
Does 181 CRESTVIEW RD offer parking?
Yes, 181 CRESTVIEW RD does offer parking.
Does 181 CRESTVIEW RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 181 CRESTVIEW RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 181 CRESTVIEW RD have a pool?
No, 181 CRESTVIEW RD does not have a pool.
Does 181 CRESTVIEW RD have accessible units?
No, 181 CRESTVIEW RD does not have accessible units.
Does 181 CRESTVIEW RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 181 CRESTVIEW RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 181 CRESTVIEW RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 181 CRESTVIEW RD does not have units with air conditioning.
