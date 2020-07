Amenities

Beautiful upgraded Upper Level CONDO!! Centrally located within 2 miles from Exit 19 off Rt 295. Be in Philadelphia in 15 minutes!! This home features Crown molding, feather finish concrete counter tops, double vanity in master bathroom, recessed lighting throughout, ceiling fans in master and spare bedroom, stacked slate stone wall in hallway and breakfast bar. This is a must see!! Book your appointment today.