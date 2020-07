Amenities

Location is everything! Welcome to the Meadows, one of the most in-demand, and well-kept communities in Washington Twp. Plenty of open common areas to walk or run. Access to the Swimming pool and clubhouse for those special events. Great Washington Twp schools. Restaurants and shopping are very close by, but still a very relaxing laid back environment. You are near everything, easy access to Rt 47, Rt 55, Rt 42, and the AC Expressway.