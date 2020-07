Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar gym parking internet access package receiving accessible pool business center courtyard

Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.

Located in the heart of downtown Bloomfield just a short walk to the train station, The Green offers everything you need to help you flourish. Stylish studio, one and two bedroom residences combine with all-inclusive amenities and an ultra-convenient location near the Montclair border to create the ideal launch pad for your busy lifestyle.