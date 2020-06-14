/
1 bedroom apartments
159 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Glen Ridge, NJ
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
The Green at Bloomfield
56 Broad Street, Glen Ridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,775
720 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Franklin Manor
70 Fremont St, Glen Ridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,349
496 sqft
Boutique building with jewel-box appeal, maintained by an on-site team of perfectionists. Stop by and see for yourself our impeccable apartments and grounds.
Results within 1 mile of Glen Ridge
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Watsessing Park
24 Units Available
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,008
818 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances. Rooftop patio lounge, ground floor retail and resident lounge on-site. Conveniently located near hiking and jogging trails. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 06:02pm
9 Units Available
Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station
11 Pine St, Upper Montclair, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,320
752 sqft
Luxury apartments with extra storage and a patio/balcony. Ample on-site amenities, including concierge services, a gym, coffee bar and basketball court. Near the Bay Street station. Close to Montclair Art Museum.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
55 Monroe Place Apartments
55 Monroe Pl, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,385
633 sqft
The apartments at 55 Monroe Place are housed in a pre-war five story mid-rise elevator building. All of the apartments include heat and hot water, have hardwood floors and have an intercom system.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
2 Units Available
White House Apartments
186 Franklin St, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,430
553 sqft
The White House Apartments feature beautiful studio, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments. All of the apartments include heat and hot water, hardwood floors, an intercom system and assigned off-street parking.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
2 Units Available
28 Gates Avenue Apartments
28 Gates Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,710
680 sqft
Situated just one short block from the world class shopping, dining, and nightlife of Bloomfield Avenue, The Apartments at 28 Gates Avenue have it all! Each oversized apartment in this four story, pre-war building features hardwood floors, extra
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
124 CLAREMONT AVE
124 Claremont Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
This historic home offers a 1st floor apt with high ceilings. Heat and HW are included plus 1 block to town and train.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
16 SEYMOUR ST APT 13
16 Seymour Street, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1100 sqft
Classic brick pre-war building near NYC transit and all that downtown Montclair has to offer. Original parquet floors and moldings throughout. New windows, high ceilings, afternoon sunlight. Updated EIK with pantry.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
74 E PASSAIC AVE
74 E Passaic Ave, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
900 sqft
Beautiful Luxury 1 Bedroom Apartments with an open floor plan, SS appliances, W/D in the unit, granite countertops. HW floors and so much more this is a must-see
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
75-77 FOREST ST
75-77 Forest Street, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
GREAT LOCATION !!! WALKING DISTANCE TO TRAIN,
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
29 CLAREMONT AVE
29 Claremont Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1st Floor tenant will have access to basement for storage. First floor one bed room apartment with a parking space. The house is a two family and located near train and hospital.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
Forrest St Manor
14 Forest St, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Newly renovated first-floor unit in a desirable pre-war building in the center of Montclair.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
7 WOODLAND AVE
7 Woodland Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Spacious, recently updated 1-2 bedroom, (one bedroom is larger, one smaller). 3rd-floor apartment is in legal 3 family home. Wood floors in kitchen and dining area and carpeted bedroom.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
79 CLAREMONT AVE
79 Claremont Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
This gem is on the third floor of a multi family. It features an eat in kitchen with dishwasher and micro, soaking tub in bath , laundry in unit, close to the downtown area and transportation, heat, hot water included. MUST WEAR MASK..
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
Presidential Estates
1 Unit Available
61 WATSESSING AVE
61 Watsessing Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Fabulous one bedroom with many upgrades, granite counter tops,plenty of cabinets pantry and work space. Updated baths. Enclosed porch off the kitchen . Spacious living room adjacent to a study, office bonus room.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
16 ROOSEVELT PL
16 Roosevelt Place, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
This large one bedroom is on the third floor of a Mid Rise Building downtown where you can shop eat and commute.
Results within 5 miles of Glen Ridge
Last updated June 14 at 06:40pm
Harrison
33 Units Available
Harrison Urby
777 S 3rd St, Harrison, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,058
645 sqft
Harrison Urby is your ideal New Jersey home, located in the heart of a vibrant, up-and-coming community. With top-notch amenities, gorgeous apartments, and an unbeatable location close to the PATH train into New York City or Newark.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Newark Central Business District
53 Units Available
Eleven80
1180 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,632
775 sqft
Distinctive luxury apartment rentals located in the heart of Newark, Eleven80 has everything for those with the most discerning tastes. Each light-filled residence features large floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and beautiful views.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Harrison
8 Units Available
221 Bergen Street
221 Bergen St, Harrison, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,090
752 sqft
Large apartments near I-280 north of Newark. All residents can enjoy community features, including a resident lounge with free coffee and a furnished rooftop terrace. Apartments have quartz counters and high ceilings.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Harrison
12 Units Available
One Harrison
1 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,075
735 sqft
BNE Real Estate Group proudly introduces its newest jewel along the Harrison waterfront, One Harrison.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Springfield - Belmont
33 Units Available
24 Jones
24 Jones Street, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,840
761 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The modernly styled residences @ 24 Jones are located in the heart of University Heights, Newark.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
18 Units Available
Third & Valley
153 Valley St, East Orange, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,898
701 sqft
Never-lived-in, smoke-free apartments that blend urban decor with a home feel, close enough for residents to walk to many shops in historic downtown Orange. Hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry. Bike storage, dog grooming area.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
13 Units Available
Gaslight Commons
28 W 3rd St, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,171
794 sqft
Set in beautifully landscaped surroundings, with pool, parking, fire pit and clubhouse. Each unit boasts bathtub, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and more. Located in the heart of historic South Orange, NJ.
