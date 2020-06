Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities

End unit Townhouse for Rent! A short 22 minute walk and 5 min drive m to Rowan University's campus. This immaculate home includes washer, dryer and refrigerator. Second story master suite includes private master bathroom and custom shelved his/her closets. Plenty of storage space with a full basement. Those attending or attended Rowan are encouraged to apply! You must have good credit (score greater than 650) or be able to get a cosignor in order to rent. You and/or your cosignor's income per week must be equal to or greater than the rent price per month. VIDEO WALKTHROUGH- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-NFMENkoz10&feature=youtu.be