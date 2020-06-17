314 PAULEN DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Delightful Twin offers a bright & sunny inviting floorplan! Immaculately maintained with a neutral color scheme, neutral carpeting and more. Stylish living room with vaulted ceilings & an elongated architectural window, gas-log fireplace, laminate flooring in dining room & kitchen. Spacious kitchen offers convenient sliders to a rear patio & a picturesque setting backing to a farm/orchard. Owners suite offers a large plan, a full bath & large dressing area. Gorgeous manicured 'park-like' grounds & a 1-car garage complete the outside. Comfortable, convenient, immaculately maintained. Those attending or attended Rowan are encouraged to apply! You must have good credit (score greater than 650) or be able to get a cosignor in order to rent. You and/or your cosignor's income per week must be equal to or greater than the rent price per month.