Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:31 AM

314 PAULEN DRIVE

314 Paulen Dr · (856) 881-3100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

314 Paulen Dr, Glassboro, NJ 08028

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1648 sqft

Amenities

Delightful Twin offers a bright & sunny inviting floorplan! Immaculately maintained with a neutral color scheme, neutral carpeting and more. Stylish living room with vaulted ceilings & an elongated architectural window, gas-log fireplace, laminate flooring in dining room & kitchen. Spacious kitchen offers convenient sliders to a rear patio & a picturesque setting backing to a farm/orchard. Owners suite offers a large plan, a full bath & large dressing area. Gorgeous manicured 'park-like' grounds & a 1-car garage complete the outside. Comfortable, convenient, immaculately maintained. Those attending or attended Rowan are encouraged to apply! You must have good credit (score greater than 650) or be able to get a cosignor in order to rent. You and/or your cosignor's income per week must be equal to or greater than the rent price per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 PAULEN DRIVE have any available units?
314 PAULEN DRIVE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 314 PAULEN DRIVE have?
Some of 314 PAULEN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 PAULEN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
314 PAULEN DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 PAULEN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 314 PAULEN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glassboro.
Does 314 PAULEN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 314 PAULEN DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 314 PAULEN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 314 PAULEN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 PAULEN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 314 PAULEN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 314 PAULEN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 314 PAULEN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 314 PAULEN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 314 PAULEN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 314 PAULEN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 314 PAULEN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
