Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking online portal microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking online portal

Steps from the college. This spacious 3/4 bedroom is only steps from Rowan University. Won't last long. Can house up to 4 ppl. Every group of the past has used the sunroom as a bedroom. No private showings at this time due to Covid-19. Plenty of pictures to view. This property is professionally managed. Tenant(s) would have an online portal for submitting rental payments and maintenance request.