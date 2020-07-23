Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:44 AM

37 Apartments for rent in Garwood, NJ with gyms

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Garwood renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of...
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
2 Units Available
Garwood
The Lofts at Garwood
500 North Ave, Garwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,220
1090 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions. $1,000 Rent Credit if you move in by 9/15/2020 on select units.
Results within 1 mile of Garwood
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
3 Units Available
24 Springfield Avenue
24 Springfield Avenue, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
944 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the historic town of Cranford, 24 Springfield Ave is a vintage mid-rise featuring all the modern furnishings one would hope for in a new home. Located on the Rahway River the views from most apartment homes are a feast for the eyes.
Results within 5 miles of Garwood
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
8 Units Available
Woodmont Station at Cranford
555 South Ave E, Kenilworth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,010
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury homes perfect for entertaining, with sleek kitchens, stainless steel appliances and bar-style seating. A short walk from Cranford train station and easy access to Garden State Parkway, perfect for commuters.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
$
19 Units Available
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,755
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,338
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,855
1411 sqft
Ideally situated near Millburn Station for easy access to NYC. Each residence features a gourmet kitchen with tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and landscaped courtyards with grilling stations.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Short Hills Club Village
45 Forest Drive, Short Hills, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,710
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,245
1615 sqft
Close to I-78 and the Garden State Parkway. Easy commute into New York City. Pet-friendly. On-site fitness center, laundry facility, and picnic area. Near Denham Park. Apartments offer a washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Westfield
Westfield Hamilton House
824 Mountain Ave, Westfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
976 sqft
Westfield Hamilton House offers high class living in a park like setting. With spacious apartments and top flight finishes, your new home has it all.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 09:34 AM
92 Units Available
Roselle
The Park
417 Raritan Rd, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,761
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1092 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with hardwood flooring, granite countertops, in-unit washers and dryers, and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly. Conveniently located with easy access to Westfield Avenue.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Iselin
36 Fiume Street
36 Fiume Street, Iselin, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$6,000
Single Family House For Rent In Iselin - Property Id: 80638 Amazing/Modern state of the art six bedroom & six full bath house with full basement is available for rent. Asking Rent per Month is $7k with 14k deposit. Pls call for more details.

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Summit
132 Springfield Ave
132 Springfield Ave, Summit, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Immediate occupancy. Short walk to downtown and Summit train. This newly renovated home is immaculate, freshly painted w/ new flooring throughout.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
102 E ELIZABETH AVE 207
102 East Elizabeth Avenue, Linden, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
830 sqft
Beautiful and spacious condo for rent in down town Linden. New appliances with granite counter top. hardwood floor, Huge bathroom. A gym in the basement. One car parking space. One storage space in the basement.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Kenliworth
35 S MICHIGAN AVE
35 Michigan Avenue, Kenilworth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Move right in to this spacious,bright & fully renovated 2BR & 2BA apartment w/upscale designer finishes and impeccable craftsmanship. Kitchen boasts newer SS Appliances & gorgeous granite counter-tops Hardwood floors and CAC.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1010 GIFFORD CT
1010 Gifford Court, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Furnished Apartment NEW CONSTRUCTION-Chic open floor plan apartment with one full bath. Located on a quiet cul de sac in the Battlehill section. The unit is approximately two minutes from Costco, LA Fitness, restaurants, and post office.
Results within 10 miles of Garwood
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:31 AM
76 Units Available
Pleasant View Gardens
258 Carlton Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,389
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
925 sqft
Nestled into 80 acres of green space, these Colonial-inspired apartments offer updated floor plans and one, two, or three-bedroom units. Amenities include onsite pools, open floor plans, and walk-in closets in some units.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 06:10 AM
$
3 Units Available
Aspen Court
2800 New Brunswick Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Aspen Court redefines your apartment experience by providing you with the best living situation in Piscataway, NJ. Our apartment homes are built with your comfort in mind.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 11:17 PM
1 Unit Available
Maple Gardens
12 Marshall St, East Orange, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,234
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio, one- and two-bedroom units with tile flooring, dining rooms, window coverings, tubs and eat-in kitchens. Close proximity to University Middle School and greater Newark.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
11 Units Available
Watchung
The Point at Watchung
1 Crystal Ridge Dr, Watchung, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
1133 sqft
The Watchung Square Mall is only minutes from this green community. Property features include tennis court, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Residents can relax in furnished units that feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
15 Units Available
Chatham
Chatham Hill Apartments
25 Hickory Pl, Chatham, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,835
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,741
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,228
1190 sqft
SHORT TERM LEASES AVAILABLE - We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
20 Units Available
Third & Valley
153 Valley St, East Orange, NJ
Studio
$1,956
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,878
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
940 sqft
Never-lived-in, smoke-free apartments that blend urban decor with a home feel, close enough for residents to walk to many shops in historic downtown Orange. Hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry. Bike storage, dog grooming area.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 04:42 AM
11 Units Available
South Plainfield
The Highlands at South Plainfield
1300 Cook Ln, South Plainfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,594
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,994
1061 sqft
Spacious apartment layouts with walk-in closets, in-unit washer-dryer and private patio or balcony. Community amenities include fitness center, pool, hot tub and barbecue picnic area.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
25 Units Available
Florham Park
Avalon at Florham Park
1 Florence Dr, Florham Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,641
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,948
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Designer kitchens and ceramic tile in foyer and bathroom. Gas fireplaces in select homes. Spacious walk-in closets, ceiling fans and private patios and balconies. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
17 Units Available
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,760
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,655
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
964 sqft
Modern kitchen, central air and hit and extra storage. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities and covered parking. Short ride to Phoenix Harbor International airport, the Phoenix Zoo and Grand Canyon University.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
11 Units Available
Gaslight Commons
28 W 3rd St, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,254
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Set in beautifully landscaped surroundings, with pool, parking, fire pit and clubhouse. Each unit boasts bathtub, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and more. Located in the heart of historic South Orange, NJ.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
45 Units Available
Iselin
The Grande at Metro Park
3 Ronson Road, Woodbridge, NJ
Studio
$1,830
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grande at Metro Park in Woodbridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
8 Units Available
Elmora
Chilton Towers
220 W Jersey St, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,635
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1138 sqft
Chilton Towers has all the conveniences of high rise living just 25 minutes from New York City! Located in the beautiful Elmora section of Elizabeth, residents can walk to shopping, schools, public transportation, and are minutes from Routes 1, 9,
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Garwood, NJ

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Garwood renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

