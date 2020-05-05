All apartments in Garwood
105 CENTER ST
Last updated June 5 2020 at 3:23 PM

105 CENTER ST

105 Center Street · (908) 418-1602
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

105 Center Street, Garwood, NJ 07027
Garwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
GARWOOD: (CRANFORD, WESTFIELD AREA) MINS TO NYC!! NEWER CONSTRUCTION!! 2 BEDROOMS and 2 FULL BATHS with 9 foot ceilings, Hardwood Floors throughout, SS Appliances including DW/Fridge, granite countertops, CAC, Washer/Dryer in unit. LR, Dining and Kitchen boast large open floor plan. Unit offers a lot of natural light and only one block to NYC Trains and NJ Transit Buses. Close to shopping, gyms, restaurants and major highways. Up to 2 cats or ok (pet fee). Off-street parking available for 2 spaces w fee. Master BR has full bath and 2 large closets, one is walk in closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

