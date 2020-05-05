105 CENTER ST

Amenities
GARWOOD: (CRANFORD, WESTFIELD AREA) MINS TO NYC!! NEWER CONSTRUCTION!! 2 BEDROOMS and 2 FULL BATHS with 9 foot ceilings, Hardwood Floors throughout, SS Appliances including DW/Fridge, granite countertops, CAC, Washer/Dryer in unit. LR, Dining and Kitchen boast large open floor plan. Unit offers a lot of natural light and only one block to NYC Trains and NJ Transit Buses. Close to shopping, gyms, restaurants and major highways. Up to 2 cats or ok (pet fee). Off-street parking available for 2 spaces w fee. Master BR has full bath and 2 large closets, one is walk in closet.