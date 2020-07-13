/
apartments with pool
77 Apartments for rent in Freehold, NJ with pool
The Edge at Freehold
1101 Devon Drive, Freehold, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,980
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1317 sqft
If you've been waiting for the perfect combination of a truly convenient location coupled with luxurious residences and on-site retail, look no further! The Edge at Freehold is the ideal community for commuters, professionals, first-time renters, or
Freehold
46 Kingsley Way
46 Kingsley Way, Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
Completely renovated two story townhouse. All new hardwood floors. Two large bedrooms. Living room. Dining room. Porcelain tiles in eat-in Kitchen, bathrooms and laundry room. New sterling steel appliances. Gorgeous quartz kitchen counter top.
Results within 1 mile of Freehold
Stonehurst East
56 Stonehurst Boulevard
56 Stonehurst Boulevard, West Freehold, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Open floor plan, sunny, freshly painted, hardwood floors, new carpet , new windows, new stove, pool, tennis, close to shopping,parks, restaurants and public transportation. No pets are allowed. One owner is a NJ Realtor.
Freehold
3 Whistler Drive
3 Whistler Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Spacious two bedroom townhouse available on annual or multi-year lease in Independence Square, Freehold Twp.
Freehold
27 Whistler Drive
27 Whistler Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
Don't miss this beautiful and spacious townhouse! This home has it all! Enjoy coffee on the master bedroom balcony or relax by the wood burning fireplace.
Freehold
13 Stuart Drive
13 Stuart Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
This stunningly gorgeous two-floor townhome apartment is waiting for your annual lease today!Enjoy your upgraded kitchen's stainless steel appliances submerged within its beautiful granite countertops.
Results within 5 miles of Freehold
Stonehurst West
2306 Devon Drive
2306 Devon Dr, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1066 sqft
This Burkes apartment is a beautiful PET-FRIENDLY 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home.
45 Fells Drive
45 Fells Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
Gorgeous 3 bed, 2.5 bath Temple model end unit in sought after Meadow Creek. Communities resort style amenities include: swimming, basketball, tennis, billiards, two fitness rooms, walking trail and play grounds.
131 Amberly Drive
131 Amberly Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
COMPLETELY BRAND NEW interior and move in ready rental in 55+ Covered Bridge with GOLF COURSE. Come and enjoy all this active community has to offer.
115 Whitlock Court
115 Whitlock Court, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Beautiful updated townhouse, 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath finished walkout basement and attached garage. This home is close to major Highways shopping and NY commute.community has a pool, tennis court and restaurant on site.come and see for your self.
38 Carnaby Close
38 Carnaby Close, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful newly painted Green Castle, 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Entire home has laminate floors. Detached one car garage. Close to all food store and major highwaysThis home is ready to move into.
165 Cross Slope Court
165 Cross Slope Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Lovely LOWER updated two-bedroom, two-bath condo. Features eat-in kitchen with newer cabinets, countertops, and appliances. Main bath with new vanity, commode, and tub. Master Bathroom with Stall shower. Enclosed patio with wooded view.
359 Sequoia Court
359 Sequoia Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
964 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath first floor unit. Newer everything!!! Kitchen , bathrooms, windows & slider, washer and dryer. Stainless appliances, private patio. Convenient location. Close to RT 9, 33 and Turnpike.
Yorketown
423 Oak Knoll Drive
423 Oak Knolls Drive, Yorketown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1314 sqft
Lovely Oak Knoll townhouse with updated kitchen and shiny baths. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, recessed and pendant lighting and tile back splash.
Stonehurst East
76 Manchester Court
76 Manchester Court, West Freehold, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Nicely kept unit with completely updated kitchen 1 bedroom 1 bath on a first floor. Community offers swimming pool. Laundry on premises . Close to shopping and transportation. This is a NO PET Association.
Stonehurst East
28 Manchester Court
28 Manchester Court, West Freehold, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Stonehurst II first floor spacious and bright with assigned parking place outside.. Newer bath, freshly painted,hardwood floors throughout, newer windows, pool tennis, close to shopping and public transportation. No pets are allowed
88 Arrowood Road
88 Arrowood Road, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
55+ COMMUNITY! TOTALLY REDONE 2BDRM 2BATH RANCH UNIT WITH TWO ENCLOSED PORCHES. BRAND NEW KITCHEN W/GRANITE AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES . BRAND NEW BATHROOMS W/UPGRADED VANITIES AND BEAUTIFUL TILES. COMMUNITY FEATURES POOL, TENNIS, CLUBHOUSE.
82 Amberly Drive
82 Amberly Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1130 sqft
LOWER LEVEL bright & spacious COMPLETELY renovated 2Br 2 Full Bath unit in a beautiful Adult (55+)community on a golf course.
5 Exeter Pass
5 Exeter Pass, Monmouth County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
Welcome to this immaculate Claremont model. Entertainers delight with open dining, kitchen and 2 story fireplace. Bonus first floor bedroom perfect for guests. All bedrooms with hardwood floors.
52 Damascus Drive
52 Damascus Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Beautiful Saratoga Model with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Escape the city and enjoy the amenities that Marlboro has to offer.
Raintree
21 Tulip Lane
21 Tulip Lane, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Small dog will be accepted
3 Mainsail Square
3 Mainsail Square, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
For Rent in wonderful Moors Landing, convenient by Rt.9, bus, shopping, etc. 3 bed, 1.5 bath, with eat-in kitchen, dining room, living room, garage. Community pool, playground, ball court. Dogs not allowed in community.
225 Medford Court
225 Medford Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautiful Apartment in a 55 and over community. Private views of the Golf Course. Short distance to the Club House. Nicely updated with Granite counters, New cabinets and back splash. Bright and light 2 Bedrooms 1 Bath.
74 Orange Drive
74 Orange Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1745 sqft
Ready for Immediate Occupancy! 3 Bedrooms & 2 and 1/2 Bathrooms townhouse in much desired Orchards. This freshly painted spacious home offers an open concept floor plan with large Eat in Kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
