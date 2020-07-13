/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:31 PM
42 Apartments for rent in North Brunswick, NJ with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1908 George Road 99
1908 George's Road, North Brunswick, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,329
1200 sqft
1908 George Road - Property Id: 148797 ****NO BROKER FEE****REDUCE SECURITY DEPOSIT******ONE FREE MONTH******* With the Most Amazing Views of NYC enjoy the most interesting building on the Gold Coast.
Results within 1 mile of North Brunswick
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
39 GALLOP LN
39 Gallop Lane, Six Mile Run, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1689 sqft
Available Sept 1st. Welcome to the highly sought after Countryside community! This gorgeous townhouse-end unit has a full, finished basement that can be used as a home office, exercise and rec room.
Last updated July 17 at 10:29pm
1 Unit Available
6508 Shadow Oaks Court
6508 Shadow Oaks Ct, Middlesex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,675
1074 sqft
Beautiful Open layout 1 bedroom with a Loft. Spacious, elegantly appointed complex, you will feel like you are in the country and miles away from the crowds, nestled in among lush trees. Serene, open and beautifully landscaped.
Last updated July 17 at 10:29pm
1 Unit Available
906 Sweet Briar Court
906 Sweet Briar Ct, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1000 sqft
Spacious, elegantly appointed complex, you will feel like you are in the country and miles away from the crowds, nestled in among lush trees. You would never imagine that you are minutes away from shopping, transportation and Route 1.
Results within 5 miles of North Brunswick
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
42 Units Available
Avalon Somerset
500 Bristol Blvd, Somerset, NJ
Studio
$1,525
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,710
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1218 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes with in-unit washer and dryer, private patio or balcony, and gourmet kitchen. Modern designs with 9-foot ceilings and crown molding. Fitness center and pool. Pet friendly.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
99 Units Available
Kensington Place
527 Old Bridge Tpke, South River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,775
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1521 sqft
Just seconds from all the shopping options along Old Bridge Turnpike, this community is also within an hour of NYC and Philadelphia. Amenities include fire pit, grilling area and pool. Nine-foot ceilings and in-unit laundry.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
28 Units Available
The Quincy
120 Neilson St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,613
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,718
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,568
1075 sqft
Luxurious interiors with granite countertops and updated appliances. Pet-friendly community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and private club room. Minutes from Amtrak NJ Transit and Route 18.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
65 Units Available
Plaza Square Apartments
1 Richmond St, New Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,647
1511 sqft
Prime location close to upscale restaurants, cafes, nightlife and retail shops. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring, walk-in closets and washer/dryer in each unit. Swimming pool and fitness studio!
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
16 Units Available
Premiere Residences
7 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,960
439 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
982 sqft
Introducing Premiere Residences, New Brunswick’s newest collection of studio, 1 and 2-bedroom luxury rentals.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
14 Pear Tree Ln
14 Pear Tree Lane, Franklin Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1550 sqft
Lovely 2 bdrms & 2.5 baths in a Prestigious Society Hill Available 07/16/20 LIVE IN STYLE in this beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2.5 baths.
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
14 Hollis Road
14 Hollis Road, Middlesex County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
Elegant Center Hall Colonial 3,444sq ft. Two story foyer, 5bdrm, 4full bath, ALL BRAND NEW APPLIANCES, finished basement features movie room, recreation area, additional kitchen cabinets plus sink, full bath ,steam shower and outside door.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
18 OPAL CT
18 Opal Court, Franklin Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Perfect rental opportunity! Spacious 2 bed, 2 full bath ground floor condo in the desirable Beacon Hill. Master bed has bath & walk-in closet. Nice patio space right off the living room. Also includes Eat in kitchen and separate dining area.
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
50 Fox Rd
50 Fox Rd, Middlesex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,295
700 sqft
One-Bedroom apartment available July 1st at Riverview-at-Edison located just minutes from Rt. 1, Rt. 27, and 287. •Applicants must have a 650 credit score and meet a 40% debt to income ratio. •Monthly rent is $1295.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
219 LINDSEY CT
219 Lindsey Court, Franklin Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Bright and beautiful, this 3 bedroom 2.1 bath unit is fully updated and has so much to offer! Laminate floors, bright white kitchen, stainless steel appliances, renovated baths, large living room and laundry room.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Pumptown - New Durham - Stelton
612 Waterford - 1
612 Waterford Dr, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
900 sqft
PROFESSIONALY MANAGED FIRST FLOOR 2 bedroom 2 full bath Fully Furnished unit. Central Air with washer and dryer inside. FULLY FURNISHED 2 bed room 2 full bath condo for rent. Very desirable Waterford community. PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT.
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
7232 ELM COURT
7232 Elm Court, Heathcote, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1060 sqft
Beautifully upgraded condo in the heart of South Brunswick. This attractive, two bedroom, two full bath Juniper model is situated in the desirable community of Whispering Woods and offers countless upgrades and a private deck.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
South Plainfield
634 English Court - 1
634 English Court, South Plainfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1100 sqft
LUXURY FULLY REBUILT 2 BED 2 FULL BATH APARTMENT FOR RENT AT TRADITIONS SOUTH PLAINFIELD NJ Fully rebuilt brand new interiors kitchen bath room.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Pumptown - New Durham - Stelton
5203 HANA ROAD
5203 Hana Road, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1672 sqft
**Available Mid August**. Featuring beautiful townhouse in desirable Victoria Park community with 3 beds, 2.5 baths, and 2 assigned parking spaces. Hardwood through-out the bedrooms. Community amenities include park and pool access.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
227 Lindsey Ct
227 Lindsey Court, Franklin Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1660 sqft
GORGEOUS, LOVABLY DESIGNED 3 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS CAN BE YOURS. Call now: 908-842-3690. Brick, corner Townhome greatly located in prestigious Society Hill III at Somerset in Franklin Park, NJ 08823.
Results within 10 miles of North Brunswick
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Quail Ridge
2005 Quail Ridge Dr, Plainsboro Center, NJ
Studio
$1,193
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,286
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
945 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
27 Units Available
Dunellen
Avalon Piscataway
7000 Avalon Way, Dunellen, NJ
Studio
$1,690
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1316 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Community has a fitness center, outdoor pool and lounge areas. Units have plank flooring, large walk-in closets and private balconies.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:16pm
4 Units Available
Aspen Court
2800 New Brunswick Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Aspen Court redefines your apartment experience by providing you with the best living situation in Piscataway, NJ. Our apartment homes are built with your comfort in mind.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
81 Units Available
Pleasant View Gardens
258 Carlton Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,389
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,954
925 sqft
Nestled into 80 acres of green space, these Colonial-inspired apartments offer updated floor plans and one, two, or three-bedroom units. Amenities include onsite pools, open floor plans, and walk-in closets in some units.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
15 Units Available
Hunters Glen Apartments
1109 Hunters Glen Dr, Plainsboro Center, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,345
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
835 sqft
Just off the golf course, near the waterfront. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Fantastic community amenities such as a pool, playground and courtyard. Pet-friendly.
