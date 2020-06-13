/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:08 AM
56 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Freehold, NJ
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Freehold
1 Unit Available
95 Broad Street
95 Broad Street, Freehold, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Rare to market, A One of a Kind Victorian w/ wrap around porch updated for today's lifestyle. Welcome to 95 Broad, an iconic home on one of Freehold Boro's most desirable blocks. Walk to shops, restaurants,NYC bus, & easy access to Rt. 9.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Freehold
1 Unit Available
22 Lenoir Avenue
22 Lenoir Avenue, Freehold, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Beautiful!! Pristine condition home has recently been professionally painted top to bottom. Home nestled on a corner lot across from a community park so you can just relax under the trees.
Results within 1 mile of Freehold
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
99 Pond Rd
99 Pond Road, Monmouth County, NJ
- 6 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, Large Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, Basement, Laundry Room No Pets Allowed (RLNE5572425)
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Freehold
1 Unit Available
13 Stuart Drive
13 Stuart Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
This stunningly gorgeous two-floor townhome apartment is waiting for your annual lease today!Enjoy your upgraded kitchen's stainless steel appliances submerged within its beautiful granite countertops.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
115 State Route 33
115 State Route 33, Monmouth County, NJ
Spacious rental in Freehold! This property offers 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a brick fireplace in the family room & a full basement. Hardwood floors in the dining room, halls & 3 of the 4 bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Freehold
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
19 Woodpecker Way
19 Woodpecker Way, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
*** Updated 3BR/3.5BA/2CarGarage/ Finished Walkout Basement *** Yes, WALKOUT basement in GlenBrook.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Freehold
1 Unit Available
3 Cooper Court
3 Cooper Court, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1624 sqft
3bd townhouse in park-like setting/great schools! - Property Id: 280005 Spacious 3-bd, 2.5 bath townhouse (1624 sq.f) with additional den/office/4th bedroom in beautiful Poet's Corner, Freehold Township.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
50 Christopher Ct Unit 8
50 Christopher Court, West Freehold, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1280 sqft
50 Christopher Ct Unit 8 - Property Id: 284683 Move-in ready Townhouse located in Wyndham Place with 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Baths and a Parking Space. Recently painted and professionally cleaned.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
13 N Main Street
13 Main Street, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Redone house, new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new baths, new paint job, new flooring. Full basement. Also available for sale MLS #22012493
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
11 Mallard Lane
11 Mallard Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
WELL MAINTAINED AND BRIGHT 3 BEDROOM +1 DEN COLONIAL WITH TWO CAR GARAGE, FULL BASEMENT WITH TONS OF STORAGE SPACE. WOOD FLOORING ON BOTH LEVELS, PRIVATE BACK YARD WITH PAVER PATIO, PARTIAL FINISH BASEMENT WITH NEWER CARPET.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
11 N Main Street
11 Main Street, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Spacious & charming 3 BR, 1.5 bath colonial, newly remodeled. Residential as well as business commercial use. 1/3 acre property, Located close to shopping & in Marlboro's small business district.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
291 Plum Drive
291 Plum Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1833 sqft
Updated & completely move-in ready! Don't miss this opportunity to rent this exceptional end unit townhome in The Orchards community of Marlboro, NJ! Step right into this phenomenal home, perfect for entertaining! The kitchen features stainless
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1 Bluebell Road
1 Bluebell Road, Monmouth County, NJ
SPECTACULAR PRIVATELY GATED COUNTRY ESTATE SITUATED ON A LUSH 10 ACRE LOT ON ONE OF COLTS NECK'S MOST COVETED STREETS. TRANSFORM THIS ELEGANT AND SPACIOUS RESIDENCE INTO YOUR DREAM COMPOUND.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
11 W Parsonage Way
11 West Parsonage Way, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
This is a unique homestyle.Its a 3 bedroom 2.5 bath detached home with 2 car garage and a full basement. The master bedroom is located on the lower level. the community offers a swimming pool, tennis courts and a restaurant on site.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
106 Scarborough Way
106 Scarborough Way, Monmouth County, NJ
Immaculate 4 bed 3.5 bt Kensington Model for rent.This upscale home is Located in Rosemont Estates, a luxury , premier 55+ adult community. This home has it all! Master bedroom & guest suite on the 1st floor.
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
256 Plum Drive
256 Plum Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1745 sqft
Large Townhouse for Rent in Marlboro - Property Id: 194782 Beautiful home in excellent condition available for immediate rent. Three large bedrooms including a master suite with two large closets and private large bathroom.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
28 Peasley Drive
28 Peasley Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2520 sqft
RENTAL in ADULT community, Greenbriar N. 55 + Marlboro,! Terrific property and backyard, UPDATED and Freshly painted. 3 Bedrooms . 3 bathrooms A very large 2 story home that is over 2,520 sq. feet.
Results within 10 miles of Freehold
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
76 Units Available
Avalon Old Bridge
1 Avalon Way, Old Bridge, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1389 sqft
Avalon Old Bridge is now leasing one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes convenient to Routes 9, 18 and the NJ Transit Park N Ride.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
26 Lancaster Way
26 Lancaster Way, Ocean County, NJ
Available 06/15/20 House for rent - Property Id: 297510 Location!! Location!! Location!! Here's that wonderful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath colonial home in very desirable Hampshire Hills development. This Carlton model reaps 3350 sq. ft PLUS basement.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
479 Georgia Tavern Rd
479 Georgia Tavern Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 br 2 full bath ranch - Property Id: 295038 Beautiful newly redone ranch style single family home for rent. All appliances new, septic 1 year old, new hot water heater.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
22 Drexel Dr
22 Drexel Drive, Ocean County, NJ
22 drexel dr - Property Id: 285975 Come check out this spacious 6 bedroom, 3 bathroom house located in the heart of Jackson. This house was recently remodeled and is mint condition. Call now 845-671-9841 or apply via the link below. https://secure.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7 Citadel Circle
7 Citadel Cir, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
3466 sqft
Desirable single family home in the Four Seasons @ Monroe. Located in a private Cul-De-Sac location with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bath and loft. Featuring a 2 car garage and an open layout with upgraded kitchen appliances.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
66
66 Middletown Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
3500 sqft
THIS NEWER BUILD TOWNHOUSE WITH ALL UPGRADES INCLUDED FEATURES: A HUGE MASTER BEDROOM (21 X 27) WITH SPACE FOR OFFICE OR SITTING ROOM AND A SPECTACULAR MASTER BATHROOM WITH JACUZZI, SHOWER STALL, DOUBLE SINK, ALL BEAUTIFULLY TILE.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Morganville
1 Unit Available
303 Sundew Drive
303 Sundew Drive, Morganville, NJ
*** GORGEOUS COLONIAL IN WOODBURY OAKS *** Amazing Home Totally Move-In ready, the Beautiful Home Features: Stunning White Kitchen with Quartz CounterTops & BackSplash * Upgraded Stainless Appliances * Beautiful Maintenance Free Floors * Superb
