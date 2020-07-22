1250 Apartments for rent in Fairview, NJ with washer-dryers
1 of 13
1 of 9
1 of 39
1 of 41
1 of 17
1 of 69
1 of 23
1 of 10
1 of 6
1 of 13
1 of 21
1 of 11
1 of 18
1 of 14
1 of 14
1 of 14
1 of 14
1 of 14
1 of 14
1 of 24
1 of 14
1 of 18
1 of 18
1 of 10
"It's a big, big long road / Costs about 14 dollars / That's in tolls / A New Jersey turnpike" -- "Big Road," The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion
Located in Bergen County, NJ, Fairview is sometimes considered a suburb of New York City. Lots of commuters live there, and they make the commute back and forth from the Big Apple for work or play. Fairview is a relatively quiet town, which is why many folks venture to New York for their entertainment. Still, the city has a nice suburban feel, and there are plenty of amenities and activities in town that make living there a worthwhile venture. See more
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Fairview offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.
There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Fairview. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Fairview can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.