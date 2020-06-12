38 BUTTONWOOD RD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Talk about location! This is a Beauty. Private yard, basement w laundry, driveway fits 3 cars, Everything New, windows, insulation, electrical, sheet rock, siding, roof, lighting appliances & Porch! Beautiful spacious new kitchen and half bath, Sunny living room. Great upstairs with 3 Brs. and new bath. Move right -in to side by side duplex so each unit has privacy. You will love this quite dead end street. This modern yet charming home will not disappoint! A short distance to Bloomfield Ave., Shopping, Restaurants, Library, Post Office and so much more. This is a place to call home it does not get more convenient than this.