Essex Fells, NJ
38 BUTTONWOOD RD
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:34 PM

38 BUTTONWOOD RD

38 Buttonwood Rd · (973) 228-1050
Location

38 Buttonwood Rd, Essex Fells, NJ 07021
Essex Fells

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 38 · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Talk about location! This is a Beauty. Private yard, basement w laundry, driveway fits 3 cars, Everything New, windows, insulation, electrical, sheet rock, siding, roof, lighting appliances & Porch! Beautiful spacious new kitchen and half bath, Sunny living room. Great upstairs with 3 Brs. and new bath. Move right -in to side by side duplex so each unit has privacy. You will love this quite dead end street. This modern yet charming home will not disappoint! A short distance to Bloomfield Ave., Shopping, Restaurants, Library, Post Office and so much more. This is a place to call home it does not get more convenient than this.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

