24 Hillside Avenue · (251) 237-8708
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

24 Hillside Avenue, Essex County, NJ 07042

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
e-payments
online portal
Arriving home just minutes after downtown shopping, you are greeted by newly landscaped, cherry tree filled courtyards. The day is lovely as you gaze up at the window filled buildings while imagining yourself sipping tea in your sun filled apartment.

You smile, knowing that your apartment home with its modern kitchen, hardwood floors and available FIOS is just minutes from museums, schools, dining and nightlife.

This is Montclair and you are at Whitehall Apartments. In other words, apartment living at its best.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot. Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Whitehall have any available units?
Whitehall doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Essex County, NJ.
What amenities does Whitehall have?
Some of Whitehall's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Whitehall currently offering any rent specials?
Whitehall is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Whitehall pet-friendly?
Yes, Whitehall is pet friendly.
Does Whitehall offer parking?
Yes, Whitehall offers parking.
Does Whitehall have units with washers and dryers?
No, Whitehall does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Whitehall have a pool?
No, Whitehall does not have a pool.
Does Whitehall have accessible units?
No, Whitehall does not have accessible units.
Does Whitehall have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Whitehall has units with dishwashers.
Does Whitehall have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Whitehall has units with air conditioning.
