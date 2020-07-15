All apartments in Essex County
Find more places like Ridge Gardens Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Essex County, NJ
/
Ridge Gardens Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:49 AM

Ridge Gardens Apartments

493 Linden Pl · (973) 833-5574
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

493 Linden Pl, Essex County, NJ 07050
Orange

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 499-202 · Avail. Oct 10

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 495 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ridge Gardens Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
dishwasher
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
smoke-free community
Ridge Gardens offers one bedroom, one bedroom jr, and two bedroom apartments with heat and hot water included in the rent. Our apartments have newly renovated,modern kitchens and bathrooms, hardwood floors, and on-site laundry facilities. Off street parking is provided and garages are an additional fee when available. The Resident Manager and Superintendent are on the premises to handle your leasing and maintenance needs. We also provide 24/7 emergency service to our residents.

Our community is in very close proximity to NJ Transit trains and bus stations which provide an easy and quick commute to New York City. We are conveniently located near shopping and entertainment and just a short distance from Routes 280, 10 and the Garden State Parkway!

Experience exceptional living with a personal touch as our friendly and professional Resident Manager is available and happy to assist you! Call or stop by today!

Spanish speaking staff/Se habla espanol

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Up to one and a half month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: up to 40 lbs, breed restrictions apply
Cats
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot. Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ridge Gardens Apartments have any available units?
Ridge Gardens Apartments has a unit available for $1,255 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Ridge Gardens Apartments have?
Some of Ridge Gardens Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ridge Gardens Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Ridge Gardens Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ridge Gardens Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Ridge Gardens Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Ridge Gardens Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Ridge Gardens Apartments offers parking.
Does Ridge Gardens Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ridge Gardens Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ridge Gardens Apartments have a pool?
No, Ridge Gardens Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Ridge Gardens Apartments have accessible units?
No, Ridge Gardens Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Ridge Gardens Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ridge Gardens Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Ridge Gardens Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Ridge Gardens Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in Ridge Gardens Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mary Ann Apartments
510 Bloomfield Avenue
Newark, NJ 07107
Parkview Commons
155 Roseland Avenue
Caldwell, NJ 07006
Franklin Manor
70 Fremont St
Glen Ridge, NJ 07003
55 Monroe Place Apartments
55 Monroe Pl
Essex County, NJ 07003
Pompton Gardens, LLC
653 Pompton Ave
Essex County, NJ 07009
Carlyle Towers
512 Bloomfield Ave
Caldwell, NJ 07006
Joralemon Apartments
471 Joralemon St
Silver Lake, NJ 07109
Avalon Roseland
43 Eisenhower Pkwy
Roseland, NJ 07068

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ
Morristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJWestfield, NJKenilworth, NJSummit, NJChatham, NJShort Hills, NJRoseland, NJ
Caldwell, NJSingac, NJUpper Montclair, NJTotowa, NJGlen Ridge, NJSilver Lake, NJFlorham Park, NJWoodland Park, NJHarrison, NJNorth Arlington, NJElmwood Park, NJPaterson, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity