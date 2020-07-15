Ridge Gardens Apartments

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated dishwasher bathtub ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven smoke-free units Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard e-payments guest parking online portal smoke-free community

Ridge Gardens offers one bedroom, one bedroom jr, and two bedroom apartments with heat and hot water included in the rent. Our apartments have newly renovated,modern kitchens and bathrooms, hardwood floors, and on-site laundry facilities. Off street parking is provided and garages are an additional fee when available. The Resident Manager and Superintendent are on the premises to handle your leasing and maintenance needs. We also provide 24/7 emergency service to our residents.



Our community is in very close proximity to NJ Transit trains and bus stations which provide an easy and quick commute to New York City. We are conveniently located near shopping and entertainment and just a short distance from Routes 280, 10 and the Garden State Parkway!



Experience exceptional living with a personal touch as our friendly and professional Resident Manager is available and happy to assist you! Call or stop by today!



Spanish speaking staff/Se habla espanol