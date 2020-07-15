All apartments in Essex County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:49 AM

Eagle Rock

23 Wilfred St · (973) 524-7536
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

23 Wilfred St, Essex County, NJ 07052

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 04C2 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,535

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 546 sqft

Unit 06E3 · Avail. Sep 20

$1,610

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 546 sqft

Unit 05D1 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,635

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 546 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Eagle Rock.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
bike storage
garage
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
Welcome to Eagle Rock Apartments! Enjoy a beautiful, quiet park-like setting that is close to everything! The city of West Orange has so much to offer including great shops and dining, easy commutes, great schools and a laundry list of events and attractions. We are excited for you to call Eagle Rock Apartments your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 (fee will stay the same even if resident has 2 pets)
rent: 2
Dogs
rent: $50 for dogs (per dog) Up to 40 lbs
Cats
rent: $25 for cats (per cat)
Parking Details: Garage lot. Onsite Parking Available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Eagle Rock have any available units?
Eagle Rock has 3 units available starting at $1,535 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Eagle Rock have?
Some of Eagle Rock's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Eagle Rock currently offering any rent specials?
Eagle Rock is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Eagle Rock pet-friendly?
Yes, Eagle Rock is pet friendly.
Does Eagle Rock offer parking?
Yes, Eagle Rock offers parking.
Does Eagle Rock have units with washers and dryers?
No, Eagle Rock does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Eagle Rock have a pool?
No, Eagle Rock does not have a pool.
Does Eagle Rock have accessible units?
No, Eagle Rock does not have accessible units.
Does Eagle Rock have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Eagle Rock has units with dishwashers.
Does Eagle Rock have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Eagle Rock has units with air conditioning.
