Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
23 Wilfred St, Essex County, NJ 07052
Price and availability
1 Bedroom
Unit 04C2 · Avail. Oct 7
$1,535
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 546 sqft
Unit 06E3 · Avail. Sep 20
$1,610
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 546 sqft
Unit 05D1 · Avail. Sep 1
$1,635
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 546 sqft
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
bike storage
garage
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
Welcome to Eagle Rock Apartments! Enjoy a beautiful, quiet park-like setting that is close to everything! The city of West Orange has so much to offer including great shops and dining, easy commutes, great schools and a laundry list of events and attractions. We are excited for you to call Eagle Rock Apartments your new home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 (fee will stay the same even if resident has 2 pets)