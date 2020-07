Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets microwave

NO REALTOR FEE! Check out this listing in Montclair, 3 minute walking distance from the Bay Street train station (30 min direct train ride to Manhattan) and walking distance to restaurants and shops in the heart of Montclair. This is a large open concept unit 3 bedroom and 2 full bath featuring a large master bedroom with 2 walk-in closets and en suite master bath. Off street parking for two side by side cars. Back area newly redone. Don't miss out on this opportunity!!

Property Id 90528



