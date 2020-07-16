All apartments in Essex County
32 N WILLOW ST
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:22 AM

32 N WILLOW ST

32 North Willow Street · (917) 755-7672
Location

32 North Willow Street, Essex County, NJ 07042

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,995

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Great 'In Town' Location just Steps to Everything Downtown Montclair has to Offer - NYC train, Shops, Restaurants, Venues, Cafes! Large, sunny 3 bedroom unit has great flow with full dining room, separate living room and front hall off lovely covered lemonade porch. Refinished original wood floors and period details & charm throughout. Sits on a residential side street, but in the middle of it all. Unit is nicely renovated (2019), kitchen has new cabinets w/ slow close drawers. Includes one parking spot and washer/dryer (not shared). Lots of storage in basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 N WILLOW ST have any available units?
32 N WILLOW ST has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 32 N WILLOW ST have?
Some of 32 N WILLOW ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 N WILLOW ST currently offering any rent specials?
32 N WILLOW ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 N WILLOW ST pet-friendly?
No, 32 N WILLOW ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex County.
Does 32 N WILLOW ST offer parking?
Yes, 32 N WILLOW ST offers parking.
Does 32 N WILLOW ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32 N WILLOW ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 N WILLOW ST have a pool?
No, 32 N WILLOW ST does not have a pool.
Does 32 N WILLOW ST have accessible units?
No, 32 N WILLOW ST does not have accessible units.
Does 32 N WILLOW ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 N WILLOW ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 32 N WILLOW ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 N WILLOW ST does not have units with air conditioning.
