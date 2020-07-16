32 N WILLOW ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Great 'In Town' Location just Steps to Everything Downtown Montclair has to Offer - NYC train, Shops, Restaurants, Venues, Cafes! Large, sunny 3 bedroom unit has great flow with full dining room, separate living room and front hall off lovely covered lemonade porch. Refinished original wood floors and period details & charm throughout. Sits on a residential side street, but in the middle of it all. Unit is nicely renovated (2019), kitchen has new cabinets w/ slow close drawers. Includes one parking spot and washer/dryer (not shared). Lots of storage in basement.