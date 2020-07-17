All apartments in Essex County
25 Upper Mountain Ave
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

25 Upper Mountain Ave

25 Upper Mountain Avenue · (973) 539-1120
Location

25 Upper Mountain Avenue, Essex County, NJ 07042

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,999

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Located on the corner of Upper Mountain and Claremont Avenues lies this 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment with plenty of storage, recently remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, spacious bedroom with two full-size closets, washer / dryer in building (but not in unit - one level down). Shared storage room in basement level for extra storage space. Recently redone common area in building. Rent includes: 2 parking spaces (not assigned), heat, water, hot water, cooking gas. Electric and Internet are not included. Vacant and available for immediate occupancy. New microwave to be included in lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Upper Mountain Ave have any available units?
25 Upper Mountain Ave has a unit available for $1,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25 Upper Mountain Ave have?
Some of 25 Upper Mountain Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Upper Mountain Ave currently offering any rent specials?
25 Upper Mountain Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Upper Mountain Ave pet-friendly?
No, 25 Upper Mountain Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex County.
Does 25 Upper Mountain Ave offer parking?
Yes, 25 Upper Mountain Ave offers parking.
Does 25 Upper Mountain Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 Upper Mountain Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Upper Mountain Ave have a pool?
No, 25 Upper Mountain Ave does not have a pool.
Does 25 Upper Mountain Ave have accessible units?
No, 25 Upper Mountain Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Upper Mountain Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Upper Mountain Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Upper Mountain Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Upper Mountain Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
