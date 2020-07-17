25 Upper Mountain Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

Located on the corner of Upper Mountain and Claremont Avenues lies this 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment with plenty of storage, recently remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, spacious bedroom with two full-size closets, washer / dryer in building (but not in unit - one level down). Shared storage room in basement level for extra storage space. Recently redone common area in building. Rent includes: 2 parking spaces (not assigned), heat, water, hot water, cooking gas. Electric and Internet are not included. Vacant and available for immediate occupancy. New microwave to be included in lease.