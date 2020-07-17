25 Upper Mountain Ave

Amenities
Located on the corner of Upper Mountain and Claremont Avenues lies this 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment with plenty of storage, recently remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, spacious bedroom with two full-size closets, washer / dryer in building (but not in unit - one level down). Shared storage room in basement level for extra storage space. Recently redone common area in building. Rent includes: 2 parking spaces (not assigned), heat, water, hot water, cooking gas. Electric and Internet are not included. Vacant and available for immediate occupancy. New microwave to be included in lease.