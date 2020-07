Amenities

Commuter dream! Steps away from Watsessing Avenue train station, Light rail station and bus lines. It is only minutes away from GSP, restaurants. Grocery store and schools are within walking distance. Completely renovated, beautiful 3 bedrooms, and a full bath, updated kitchen , stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and newer windows, central AC, laundry hook-up in basement.USE OF YARD available after 6/15