Elmwood Park, NJ
46 CHOBOT LN
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:23 PM

46 CHOBOT LN

46 Chobot Lane · (201) 934-0607
Location

46 Chobot Lane, Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
Elmwood Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1362 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Your Search ends here! In the open concept apartment on the first floor in this beautiful 2-Family home on dead end street of convenient located Elmwood Park. First time on the market! Recently renovated and tastefully updated the 1,362 SqFt consists of 3 Bedrooms,2 Full Bathrooms, plenty of Closets, Mudroom, Eat-In Kitchen w/Island, open to Dining area and Living/Family Room w/stone, gas Fireplace. Natural materials Only: ceramic tiles, hardwood floors, granite, stone. Private, Separate side Entrance, Hook Ups in Laundry part of basement, 2 Zone Central Cooling & Heating System, Paver patio and grilling area of green, spacious, quiet backyard and for exclusive use paver driveway make the apartment a desirable rental. You will feel at home here.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 CHOBOT LN have any available units?
46 CHOBOT LN has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 46 CHOBOT LN have?
Some of 46 CHOBOT LN's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46 CHOBOT LN currently offering any rent specials?
46 CHOBOT LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 CHOBOT LN pet-friendly?
No, 46 CHOBOT LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elmwood Park.
Does 46 CHOBOT LN offer parking?
No, 46 CHOBOT LN does not offer parking.
Does 46 CHOBOT LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 46 CHOBOT LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 CHOBOT LN have a pool?
No, 46 CHOBOT LN does not have a pool.
Does 46 CHOBOT LN have accessible units?
No, 46 CHOBOT LN does not have accessible units.
Does 46 CHOBOT LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46 CHOBOT LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 46 CHOBOT LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 46 CHOBOT LN does not have units with air conditioning.
