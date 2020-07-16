46 CHOBOT LN

Amenities

Your Search ends here! In the open concept apartment on the first floor in this beautiful 2-Family home on dead end street of convenient located Elmwood Park. First time on the market! Recently renovated and tastefully updated the 1,362 SqFt consists of 3 Bedrooms,2 Full Bathrooms, plenty of Closets, Mudroom, Eat-In Kitchen w/Island, open to Dining area and Living/Family Room w/stone, gas Fireplace. Natural materials Only: ceramic tiles, hardwood floors, granite, stone. Private, Separate side Entrance, Hook Ups in Laundry part of basement, 2 Zone Central Cooling & Heating System, Paver patio and grilling area of green, spacious, quiet backyard and for exclusive use paver driveway make the apartment a desirable rental. You will feel at home here.